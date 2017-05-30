NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas take positive steps in right direction

2017-05-30 07:10
Russell Domingo (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas head coach Russell Domingo feels his squad is headed in the right direction following their seven-wicket win against England in the third one-day international (ODI) at Lord’s in London on Monday.

The 2-1 series loss completes the squad’s ICC Champions Trophy match preparation ahead of their opening match of the tournament against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Saturday. 

Although it was a dead-rubber, the squad has shown progressive improvement since the disappointing loss in the first ODI at Headingley, and can build on the growing confidence which peaked with moments of brilliance at Lord’s on Monday. Domingo hopes the players will take the positives from the series into the tournament. 

“Every international game has importance,” he said after the match at Lord’s on Monday. “Whether we are two-nil up or two-nil down, we try to approach it with the same sort of intensity. There have been a lot of benefits and a lot of positives in the last two games that we can take through towards the Champions Trophy. I’m happy with the way things have panned out for us today.” 

Domingo welcomed the return of Morne Morkel - playing his first ODI in over a year -  who added strike power to a lethal pace attack led by man-of-the-match, Kagiso Rabada (4/39) and Wayne Parnell (3/43). 

“He (Morkel) only bowled four overs,” he said. “It’s a catch-22 situation; having Morne might strengthen our bowling but it gives us a longer tail not having the three all-rounders. He hasn’t played a one-day international in a while, it’s good to have him back. He has had a long injury and a long lay-off and the players who have played in his absence have done really well. I always felt it to be fair to them to give them first bite. Morne is a quality bowler and it is great to have him back in the mix.”  

Rabada, who has also found his rhythm and form as the series has progressed, is confident of the squad’s championship hopes after the emphatic end to the series. 

“We have really good players, amazing talents and experience as well,” he said. “We have been playing good cricket, if we had won the game before we would have won the series. To win this game will give us confidence and I feel the team goes into the Champions Trophy feeling strong. We have great names and if we play well we can win this.”  

Imran Tahir and David Miller will continue to be monitored throughout the week but remain on course to be available for selection for the opening ICC Champions Trophy match against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Read more on:    proteas  |  russell domingo  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Hello! Proteas put their teeth back in

2017-05-29 21:57

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 14 Skipper AB reaches Proteas milestone WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash Lions hooker cops 5-week, 1-match ban Boks settle in at Plettenberg Bay camp
Coetzee and the Boks ... chapter two Boks: Duane should be fine at No 7, but... Bafana legend considered suicide Boks to follow Lions blueprint? Nadal closing in on La Decima

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 June 2017
Sri Lanka v South Africa, London 11:30
Wednesday, 07 June 2017
Pakistan v South Africa, Birmingham 14:30
Sunday, 11 June 2017
India v South Africa, London 11:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 