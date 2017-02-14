Proteas’ T20 warm-up match washed out

Cape Town - The Proteas’ T20 warm-up match against a New Zealand XI in Auckland was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain on Tuesday.

The match officials called the match off at the scheduled start time of 15:00 (04:00 SA time)) as the unrelenting showers continued in the area.



The Proteas will have practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the one-off T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park on Friday (08:00 SA time).



Proteas squad: AB de Villiers (Titans, ODI capt), Faf du Plessis (Titans, T20 capt), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), David Miller (Knights), Chris Morris (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)

