NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas slip to No 2 in ODI rankings

2017-09-24 22:00
The Proteas celebrate the wicket of George Bailey (Gallo).
Related Links

Cape Town - India’s five wicket win over Australia in Indore on Sunday saw them overtake South Africa as the No 1-ranked team in one-day international (ODI) cricket.

The victory saw the Indians take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against Australia and helped them edge past the Proteas in the ICC ODI rankings.

India currently boast 120 rating points, with South Africa second on 119, followed by Australia in third on 114.

The Indians are also No 1 in the ICC Test rankings on 125 rating points, with South Africa second on 110 points.

New Zealand lead the ICC T20I rankings, with South Africa lying seventh in the shortest format of the game.


Read more on:    india  |  proteas  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

England in two minds over four-day Tests

2017-09-24 21:38

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Side Entry: All Blacks fixation stifles our rugby Why the Singapore crash was Verstappen's fault Boks, don’t go into panic mode Kings' PRO14 nightmare continues Sharks sink Bulls at wet Kings Park
Federer leads Europe to maiden Laver Cup title WRAP: PRO14 - Week 4 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 11 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Thursday, 28 September 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Potchefstroom 10:00
Friday, 06 October 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Bloemfontein 10:00
Sunday, 15 October 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Kimberley 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 