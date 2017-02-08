NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas set new record in Cape Town

2017-02-08 13:24
AB de Villiers (Gallo)
Cape Town - The Proteas have set a new world record for the most number of consecutive home wins in ODI cricket. 

Tuesday night's 40-run win over Sri Lanka in the 4th ODI at Newlands gave South Africa a 4-0 lead in the five-match series and it was their 10th win in a row in the format. 

It is also their 13th home win in a row - a new record - and you have to go back all the way to February 6, 2016 to find the last time the Proteas lost an ODI at home. 

That was the second ODI against England, which the Proteas lost by five wickets in Port Elizabeth. 

Since then, South Africa have won three ODIs against England, one against Ireland, five against Australia and now four against Sri Lanka on home soil. 

Tuesday's match also saw South Africa post the highest ever total at Newlands - their 367/5 surpassing the 354/3 they scored against Kenya back in 2003. 

Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, came within a whisker of breaking Gary Kirsten's record for the highest ever individual score by a South African in ODIs. 

Du Plessis was eventually dismissed for 185, galling just 3 short of Kirsten's 188 which came against the United Arab Emirates in the 1996 World Cup. 

The Proteas play the 5th and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Pretoria on Friday.

Read more on:    proteas  |  cape town  |  cricket
Bangladesh need more Tests to improve - coach

34 minutes ago

10 February 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 13:30
17 February 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Auckland 08:00
19 February 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Hamilton 03:00
Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Glory Game: The Joost van der Westhuizen story
 
 
