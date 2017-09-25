NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas seek stability from Titans pair

2017-09-25 15:32
Dean Elgar (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa opener Dean Elgar feels that his new opening partner Aiden Markram could bring some much needed stability to the top of the order.

Elgar is familiar with the young man who was named captain of the Titans franchise where the left-handed Proteas’ opener plies his trade in Domestic cricket.

They recently shared a 184 run partnership in the Sunfoil Series at Supersport Park with Markram claiming the man of the match award with scores of 119 and 87. 

Elgar feels that stability at the top will translate to strength in the batting unit as a whole which struggled in England. 

Heino Kuhn was Elgar's partner for all four Tests and could only manage a highest score of 34.

In a press conference on Monday Elgar “I have been asked this question of having a new partner all the time at every press conference and the thing is maybe I was not outspoken about it in the past. 

"Now‚ I think I have developed a voice with regards to the topic and I do think it’s unfair for a batting unit to be settled if the opening unit is unsettled. 

"Your core with regards to the batting collective is your opening pair. 

“Openers set up the rest for the guys to come through and play naturally. 

"We need stability and consistency with regards to the combinations. 

"I am extremely excited for Aiden because he has shown over the last season or two that he is a special player. 

"He is still very young but he has shown that he is developing every time he holds his bat.”

Elgar sees great potential in his partnership with Markram and is eager to get to work on it against Bangladesh. 

He added:  “It is exciting times to have him there. 

"We have just gone through a successful four-day game together for the Titans as an opening pair and hopefully we have longevity. 

"We need to have a bit of stability and consistency and hopefully we can have a couple of years or seasons together. 

"Obviously‚ it will improve our batting throughout the summer. 

Elgar does the feel the need to discuss the step up to Test cricket with Markram at great length.

He went on: “He is trying to take everything in at the moment because things happened so quickly.

"He went from being Titans captain in the Sunfoil Series to Test opener in a week.

"From my side‚ it’s good just to have him settle his own mind and take it in his own way.

"I am sure he has his own way and when we get closer to the Test match we will obviously sit down and have a normal chat. 

"We are actually driving together to Potchefstroom on Wednesday‚ which is a good thing. 

"Sometimes you don’t need to talk cricket‚ you just need to give him peace of mind because he is a special cricketer. 

"Test cricket can sometimes cloud your thoughts but it is my job to calm him and make him feel welcomed.”

Read more on:    proteas  |  aiden markram  |  dean elgar  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Smith worries as Oz let opponents off the hook

2017-09-25 12:54

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Heartbreak for Morne Steyn's Stade Francais Why the Singapore crash was Verstappen's fault SA unveils the triple-win bid to host RWC 2023 Hamilton has no desire to chase Schumacher's record Federer leads Europe to maiden Laver Cup title
Federer leads Europe to maiden Laver Cup title WRAP: PRO14 - Week 4 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 11 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Thursday, 28 September 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Potchefstroom 10:00
Friday, 06 October 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Bloemfontein 10:00
Sunday, 15 October 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Kimberley 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 