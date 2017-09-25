Cape Town - South Africa opener Dean Elgar feels that his new opening
partner Aiden Markram could bring some much needed stability to the top of the
order.
Elgar is familiar with the young man who was named captain
of the Titans franchise where the left-handed Proteas’ opener plies his trade
in Domestic cricket.
They recently shared a 184 run partnership in the Sunfoil
Series at Supersport Park with Markram claiming the man of the match award with
scores of 119 and 87.
Elgar feels that stability at the top will translate to
strength in the batting unit as a whole which struggled in England.
Heino Kuhn was Elgar's partner for all four Tests and could
only manage a highest score of 34.
In a press conference on Monday Elgar “I have been asked
this question of having a new partner all the time at every press conference
and the thing is maybe I was not outspoken about it in the past.
"Now‚ I think I have developed a voice with regards to
the topic and I do think it’s unfair for a batting unit to be settled if the
opening unit is unsettled.
"Your core with regards to the batting collective is
your opening pair.
“Openers set up the rest for the guys to come through and
play naturally.
"We need stability and consistency with regards to the
combinations.
"I am extremely excited for Aiden because he has shown
over the last season or two that he is a special player.
"He is still very young but he has shown that he is
developing every time he holds his bat.”
Elgar sees great
potential in his partnership with Markram and is eager to get to work on it
against Bangladesh.
He added: “It is
exciting times to have him there.
"We have just gone through a successful four-day game
together for the Titans as an opening pair and hopefully we have longevity.
"We need to have a bit of stability and consistency and
hopefully we can have a couple of years or seasons together.
"Obviously‚ it will improve our batting throughout the
summer.
Elgar does the feel the need to discuss the step up to Test
cricket with Markram at great length.
He went on: “He is trying to take everything in at the
moment because things happened so quickly.
"He went from being Titans captain in the Sunfoil
Series to Test opener in a week.
"From my side‚ it’s good just to have him settle his own
mind and take it in his own way.
"I am sure he has his own way and when we get closer to
the Test match we will obviously sit down and have a normal chat.
"We are actually driving together to Potchefstroom on
Wednesday‚ which is a good thing.
"Sometimes you don’t need to talk cricket‚ you just
need to give him peace of mind because he is a special cricketer.
"Test cricket can sometimes cloud your thoughts but it
is my job to calm him and make him feel welcomed.”