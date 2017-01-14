NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas rip through Sri Lanka, enforce follow-on

2017-01-14 11:39
Vernon Philander celebrates a wicket against Sri Lanka (Gallo)
Johannesburg - The Proteas have demolished the Sri Lankan batting order on the third morning of the third Test at the Wanderers, dismissing the visitors for 131. 

South African captain Faf du Plessis then immediately enforced the follow-on and Sri Lanka will have to score 295 runs in their second innings to make South Africa bat again. 

By lunch, Sri Lanka were 13/1 in their second innings, and it will take a miracle for them to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash. 

There are threats of rain on Saturday which may have prompted Du Plessis's decision, but the weather gods have played their part so far. 

Having started the day on 80/4, Sri Lanka lost their next six wickets in the opening session and for just 51 runs. 

While Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander picked up two wickets each on Friday, Saturday's opening session saw the success shared between the four South African quicks. 

Philander was first to strike when he had Dinesh Chandimal (5) caught behind by Quinton de Kock with another probing delivery. 

Rabada then picked up his third when he had Sri Lanka's captain, Angela Mathews, also pouched by De Kock behind the stumps for 19. 

Debutant Duanne Olivier had bowled well without a wicket on Friday, but he did not have to wait long to get his Test tally up and running on Saturday. 

With just his second ball of the day he had a pulling Rangana Herath (8) caught by Stephen Cook at backward square leg with a well directed bouncer. 

Wayne Parnell then got in on the action when he had Suranga Lakmal (4) well caught by Kagiso Rabada at mid-off after the lanky Sri Lankan fast bowler went on the drive. 

Olivier had his second when he had the resilient Upul Tharanga caught by Dean Elgar at slip for 24 before Parnell wrapped things up, taking a good catch off his own bowling to get rid of Nuwan Pradeep for 4. 

Rabada then had Kaushal Silva (0) out with his first ball of the second innings.

At the moment, it looks like the end can't come soon enough for the visitors. 

