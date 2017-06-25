NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas opt to bowl in T20 series decider

2017-06-25 15:12
Imran Tahir (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Stand-in Proteas captain, AB de Villiers, has won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and deciding T20 International against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

South Africa have made one change with Imran Tahir replacing Tabraiz Shamsi.

Dawid Malan makes his debut for England while leg spinner Mason Crane is back into the side. Jos Buttler will captain the hosts with Eoin Morgan taking a break on the sidelines. 

The series currently stands locked at 1-1.

England Team

AD Hales, JJ Roy, DJ Malan, JC Buttler*†, SW Billings, LS Livingstone, LE Plunkett, DJ Willey, CJ Jordan, TK Curran, MS Crane

South African Team

JT Smuts, RR Hendricks, M Mosehle†, AB de Villiers*, DA Miller, F Behardien, CH Morris, AL Phehlukwayo, M Morkel, D Paterson, T Shamsi

Live Video Streaming
Video Highlights
