NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas ODI juggernaut sets next mission

2017-02-18 13:39
AB de Villiers (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - The five-match One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand will be an opportunity for the Proteas to fine-tune their playing blueprint ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

The Proteas have stacked up 11 consecutive ODI wins since September, and will be aiming to extend the record in the first match at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

Proteas ODI captain, AB de Villiers, says although the squad isn’t looking too far ahead to the ICC showpiece, the series against a quality New Zealand side will be a key test for the squad in conditions similar to what can be expected in the UK.   

“It’s definitely a build-up towards the Champions Trophy,” he said of the series.

“It’s a big goal of ours to go to the tournament and to do well, not just do well, to hopefully win it. We know there is a long way to go for us to get there and this is a great stepping stone for us to get ready for the tournament.

“The conditions are pretty similar (to the UK). The ball moves around a bit when it’s new and you have to extend your partnerships once you get in, it’s very similar to the UK I think. There is no better team than New Zealand to test your skill against.”  

De Villiers expects to follow with the same positive attitude shown under the leadership of Faf du Plessis in the 78-run win in the one-off T20 International on Friday, which should be a seamless transition with the selectors retaining the same squad for the ODI series.

Dwaine Pretorius will join the squad for the second ODI in Christchurch on Wednesday in the place of Dane Paterson, after missing the first week of the tour to be at the birth of his first child.

“Faf and I are very similar in the way that we play our game, even though it looks completely different when we are batting,” De Villiers said.

“We grew up together and are both competitive. I truly believe we will take the same attitude from last night into the ODI series. The same kind of energy and passion that we played with last night, I will definitely be leading that. I have a lot of senior players around me to help me with that.

“There is a great feel in the team, especially after last night’s win,” he explained. “It was vital for us to start well. It doesn’t guarantee us any success in the ODI series, we know that, but it was a good start, we have a good feel going into this series.”

The match is scheduled to start at 03:00 (SA time).

Read more on:    proteas  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Fylinck magic sees Dolphins home in run-fest

2017-02-18 06:34

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Family open up over Joost's final moments SABC dumps Proteas TV coverage, says it's too expensive Proteas batter Black Caps in Auckland T20 What do they put in Tahir’s tea?
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Fixtures
19 February 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Hamilton 03:00
22 February 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Christchurch 00:01
25 February 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Wellington 03:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 