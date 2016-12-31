NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas move into 2017 with purpose

2016-12-31 16:19
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Proteas will be looking to raise the bar in their performances in 2017 after a strong finish to the year with a convincing 206-run win against Sri Lanka in the first Sunfoil Test match in Port Elizabeth this week.

The Proteas started the year with a poor 2-1 series loss to England, but capped it off with series wins against New Zealand and Australia, while heading into the new year with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. 

The Proteas have overcome changes in leadership and injuries to key players, but look a settled and confident unit after some introspection and reflection at a culture camp held halfway through the year.

There have been many standout performers; from the determination of Stephen Cook, who was the leading run-scorer with 575 runs and three centuries, to Kagiso Rabada, who continued to set the pace as one of the leading fast bowlers on the international circuit.    

The Proteas finished the year as the fourth ranked team on the ICC Test rankings, and their ascendancy back to the top will depend on the consistency of their performances going forward.

2017 will be the litmus test for the squad under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, with tours to New Zealand and England set to give an indication of how great the squad can be.

Du Plessis has urged his players to be hungry for better performances and results despite the current run of form.   

“I feel that we are batting well as a unit,” Du Plessis said after the first Test.

“It comes in individual greatness, and I feel that we can do a little bit more as a unit. Whether it’s two guys getting a hundred per innings or one guy getting two hundreds in a series. Lifting that bar a little bit higher and not being happy with getting to 300 and winning the game but actually pushing to 400 or 350. 

“It’s about not settling,” he stressed.

“It’s important for this team that even though we are playing really well, we must make sure that we look at areas, especially when we are winning, where we can improve.” 

Read more on:    proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

The upside to a rock-bottom year

20 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cobras appoint Prince as caretaker coach Rassie clears the air over Taute's Munster deal Adams steps down as Cobras coach to take up new role Montpellier join race to sign Dolly Amla dismissal makes Test history
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
02 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Cape Town 10:00
12 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 10:00
20 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Assuming AB de Villiers is over his elbow injury, who should skipper the Proteas in their Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 