Proteas

Proteas injuries: Good and bad news

2017-01-15 17:16
Dale Steyn (Getty)
Cape Town - There is good and bad news on the Proteas injury front.

AB de Villiers has made a full recovery from his elbow injury and is expected to play in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on January 25. 

De Villiers is then also expected to captain the Proteas in their five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka from January 28 - February 10. 

The 32-year-old has not played any competitive cricket since July last year and he will make his return in a limited overs clash for the Northerns amateur team in Benoni on January 21. 

If all goes well in that match, then De Villiers will be back in Proteas colours a few days later. 

There was also good news on Dale Steyn. 

"He went for a scan about 10 days ago which showed that the fracture has healed completely," Proteas team manager Dr. Mohammed Moosajee said from Johannesburg on Saturday.

Steyn has been out of action since the first Test against Australia in November when he broke down with a shoulder injury that required immediate surgery. 

"He has almost been given the go-ahead to start with active rehab and he can start running again. That's good news for him and for us."

The bad news comes in the form of Morne Morkel, who has hit a minor setback in his recovery from a back strain. 

Morkel was also die to play in the Northerns match alongside De Villiers, but that might not happen anymore. 

"The challenge is that, from his rehab, there are still some symptoms that are there so we are going to have to reassess before making a final decision on his availability for the amateur game," Moosajee continued. 

"As you know, backs can be very complicated. We need to make sure that it is symptom-free. It's more a 'wait and see' scenario with him."


