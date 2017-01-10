Proteas focused on series whitewash

Cape Town - The Proteas
have re-focused their attention on the prospect of a series whitewash in the
third Sunfoil Test match against Sri Lanka starting at the Wanderers on Thursday.
The Proteas arrived in Johannesburg on Tuesday with the
comfort of an unassailable 2-0 series lead following the 282-run crushing win
at Newlands last week, but remain determined to maintain their dominant
performances, particularly at a ground that will suit their strengths.
The squad will have the added
advantage of intricate local knowledge from a number of the Highveld
Lions players in the group, none more so than opening batsman, Stephen Cook,
who has played 17 years of First-Class cricket at the stadium.
Although there
has been some rain around the area over the last few days, Cook expects a
‘traditional’ Wanderers wicket which should suit the Proteas’ pace arsenal.
“We’d love a clean sweep”
Cook said to the media in Johannesburg.
“We have just come from a team meeting
where we have spoken about the importance of being 2-nil up and finishing the
job. We spoke about it in Australia and didn’t do the business after having
done the whitewash in the one-day series. It’s first and foremost on the guys’
minds, we know the conditions have suited us and we have been playing some good
cricket and when opportunities present themselves to dominate like this that is
what we are looking to do.
“Generally here, the wicket,
particularly this season, there have been a few cracks around,” he explained.
“Especially when it has been drier, so maybe this moist weather will keep them
together a bit more. There ought to be the usual pace and bounce, it might be a
little bit slow to start the game but generally day two and day three it tends
to quicken up.”
The 34-year-old says it will
be a “dream come true” to walk out to bat at his home ground, which will take
centre stage as host of Hashim Amla’s 100th Test match for South
Africa. He has urged the fans to come out in support of the Proteas, as it will
also be the last Test match of the season to be played at home.
“It’s a proper dream come
true,” he said. “This is my second home, I grew up on the banks here and that
has been well documented that I have spent my whole career here. To be able to
walk out and play a Test match for South Africa here is fantastic. There is no
extra pressure, only natural pressure with it being a Test match.
“There have been many a day
here that I have sat here playing in front of empty stands thinking it would be
a great place to play in front of a packed house. Hopefully the guys come out
and support this Test match and that part of the dream can be fulfilled,” Cook added.