NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas focused on series whitewash

2017-01-10 22:06
Dean Elgar, Stephen Cook (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Proteas have re-focused their attention on the prospect of a series whitewash in the third Sunfoil Test match against Sri Lanka starting at the Wanderers on Thursday.

The Proteas arrived in Johannesburg on Tuesday with the comfort of an unassailable 2-0 series lead following the 282-run crushing win at Newlands last week, but remain determined to maintain their dominant performances, particularly at a ground that will suit their strengths.

The squad will have the added advantage of intricate local knowledge from a number of the Highveld Lions players in the group, none more so than opening batsman, Stephen Cook, who has played 17 years of First-Class cricket at the stadium.

Although there has been some rain around the area over the last few days, Cook expects a ‘traditional’ Wanderers wicket which should suit the Proteas’ pace arsenal.   

“We’d love a clean sweep” Cook said to the media in Johannesburg.

“We have just come from a team meeting where we have spoken about the importance of being 2-nil up and finishing the job. We spoke about it in Australia and didn’t do the business after having done the whitewash in the one-day series. It’s first and foremost on the guys’ minds, we know the conditions have suited us and we have been playing some good cricket and when opportunities present themselves to dominate like this that is what we are looking to do.

“Generally here, the wicket, particularly this season, there have been a few cracks around,” he explained.

“Especially when it has been drier, so maybe this moist weather will keep them together a bit more. There ought to be the usual pace and bounce, it might be a little bit slow to start the game but generally day two and day three it tends to quicken up.”

The 34-year-old says it will be a “dream come true” to walk out to bat at his home ground, which will take centre stage as host of Hashim Amla’s 100th Test match for South Africa. He has urged the fans to come out in support of the Proteas, as it will also be the last Test match of the season to be played at home.    

“It’s a proper dream come true,” he said. “This is my second home, I grew up on the banks here and that has been well documented that I have spent my whole career here. To be able to walk out and play a Test match for South Africa here is fantastic. There is no extra pressure, only natural pressure with it being a Test match.

“There have been many a day here that I have sat here playing in front of empty stands thinking it would be a great place to play in front of a packed house. Hopefully the guys come out and support this Test match and that part of the dream can be fulfilled,” Cook added.

 

Read more on:    proteas  |  stephen cook  |  johannesburg  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

More runs on offer at Wanderers says curator

2017-01-10 20:27

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Westner detailed funeral plan in suicide note Abbott saga: Things we’ve overlooked Clarke: I hated captaining against Amla Why we're allowed to be angry at Abbott Rossouw, Wiese to keep playing in SA
Sundowns to give SAFA the go ahead to approach Pitso? KP pays tribute to 100-up Amla Westner detailed funeral plan in suicide note Why we're allowed to be angry at Abbott CONFIRMED: David Wiese signs Kolpak deal

Fixtures
12 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 10:00
20 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 18:00
22 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 14:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Assuming AB de Villiers is over his elbow injury, who should skipper the Proteas in their Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 