Proteas focused on series whitewash

Cape Town - The Proteas have re-focused their attention on the prospect of a series whitewash in the third Sunfoil Test match against Sri Lanka starting at the Wanderers on Thursday.

The Proteas arrived in Johannesburg on Tuesday with the comfort of an unassailable 2-0 series lead following the 282-run crushing win at Newlands last week, but remain determined to maintain their dominant performances, particularly at a ground that will suit their strengths.

The squad will have the added advantage of intricate local knowledge from a number of the Highveld Lions players in the group, none more so than opening batsman, Stephen Cook, who has played 17 years of First-Class cricket at the stadium.

Although there has been some rain around the area over the last few days, Cook expects a ‘traditional’ Wanderers wicket which should suit the Proteas’ pace arsenal.

“We’d love a clean sweep” Cook said to the media in Johannesburg.

“We have just come from a team meeting where we have spoken about the importance of being 2-nil up and finishing the job. We spoke about it in Australia and didn’t do the business after having done the whitewash in the one-day series. It’s first and foremost on the guys’ minds, we know the conditions have suited us and we have been playing some good cricket and when opportunities present themselves to dominate like this that is what we are looking to do.

“Generally here, the wicket, particularly this season, there have been a few cracks around,” he explained.

“Especially when it has been drier, so maybe this moist weather will keep them together a bit more. There ought to be the usual pace and bounce, it might be a little bit slow to start the game but generally day two and day three it tends to quicken up.”

The 34-year-old says it will be a “dream come true” to walk out to bat at his home ground, which will take centre stage as host of Hashim Amla’s 100th Test match for South Africa. He has urged the fans to come out in support of the Proteas, as it will also be the last Test match of the season to be played at home.

“It’s a proper dream come true,” he said. “This is my second home, I grew up on the banks here and that has been well documented that I have spent my whole career here. To be able to walk out and play a Test match for South Africa here is fantastic. There is no extra pressure, only natural pressure with it being a Test match.

“There have been many a day here that I have sat here playing in front of empty stands thinking it would be a great place to play in front of a packed house. Hopefully the guys come out and support this Test match and that part of the dream can be fulfilled,” Cook added.