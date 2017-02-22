NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas edged in Christchurch thriller, streak ends

2017-02-22 07:57
AB de Villiers (AP)
Cape Town - The Proteas have lost for the first time in 13 One Day Internationals after they fell 6 runs short against New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday. 

The result means that the five-match series between the sides is tied at 1-1 heading into Saturday's 3rd ODI in Wellington. 

Proteas skipper AB de Villiers won the toss and opted to field first. 

Kagiso Kagiso had a sore knee and was rested as a precaution while there were starts for Dwaine Pretorius and Wayne Parnell. 

David Miller also returned from injury to replace Farhaan Behardien. 

The hosts set a competitive 289/4 from their allotted 50 overs with Ross Taylor's 102* off 110 balls proving to be a crucial knock. 

The pick of the Proteas bowlers was Pretorius, who finished with 2/40 from his 10 overs. 

The Proteas looked well on their way to victory when Quinton de Kock (57 off 65) and JP Duminy (34 off 44) were at the wicket, while De Villiers (45 off 49) also looked set.

But nobody in the top order could bat through. 

Miller (28 off 39) put on 68 with De Villiers for the 5th wicket, but when that partnership was broken it began to look a tall order for South Africa. 

There was a cameo from Pretorius (50 off 27), who got South Africa close, but in the end Andile Phehlukwayo (29* off 34) could not get his side over the line as the Proteas finished on 283/9.

