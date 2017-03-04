NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas dismiss New Zealand for 149

2017-03-04 06:51
Imran Tahir (Getty)
Auckland - New Zealand were all out for 149 after being sent into bat against South Africa in the deciding fifth and final one-day international in Auckland on Saturday.

The innings ended in the 42nd over after a spell of disciplined bowling by South Africa led by Imran Tahir who took two for 14 off 10 overs and Kagiso Rabada who had three for 25 off 7.1 overs.

Colin de Grandhomme top scored for New Zealand with 32.

The Proteas got off to a shaky start in their run chase when they lost Quinton de Kock for 6.

At the intervakl Hashim Amla (5) and Faf du Plessis (2) were at the crease with the Proteas 14/1 and requiring another 136 runs for victory. 

The series is currently tied at 2-2.

