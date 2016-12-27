NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas bowlers pile on the pressure in PE

2016-12-27 17:11
Vernon Philander (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Sri Lankan batsmen found it difficult to convert starts into substantial contributions on the second day of the first Test match at St. George’s Park on Tuesday.

When bad light forced an early finish to day two Sri Lanka trailed by 105 runs with three wickets in hand.

As it happened: Proteas v Sri Lanka, Day 2

Vernon Philander and Kyle Abbott saw through the Sri Lankan top order, as the visitors stood at 37 for three at lunch.

Abbott got the first breakthrough, as Dimuth Karunaratne (5) chopped an outside off delivery onto his stumps.

Kusal Perera (7) edged the ball behind to Quinton de Kock, as Philander picked up his first for the day, while Abbott struck again with Kusal Mendis (0) driving and edging the ball to De Kock.

Kaushal Silva and Angelo Mathews built a steady partnership of 39, before Silva was trapped for LBW for 16 off Philander.

Kagiso Rabada picked up his first for the series, as he got skipper Mathews caught by Elgar at third slip for 39.

At tea, Sri Lanka was on the back foot sitting on 104 for five at 38 overs, trailing by 182.

Keshav Maharaj picked up his first Test wicket on South African soil as Rangana Herath (24) tried to sweep but missed, as the ball crushed into his pads.

There was a missed attempt by Maharaj, when he dropped De Silva on 27 off his own bowling.

The batsmen on both sides struggled against the conditions with the seamers taking 13 of the 17 wickets to have fallen in the match so far, a four-day Test match looks very much on the cards.

However, earlier this morning, De Kock and Philander walked out onto the middle resuming at 267 for six.

Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal took his maiden five-wicket haul, finishing with five for 63, as South Africa lost four wickets for 19 runs at the start of play.

The Proteas were bowled out for 286, which became the lowest first innings Test total at St George's Park in nine years.

Dhananjaya de Silva (43*) and Dushmantha Chameera (7*) were at the crease at the close of play and will continue in the middle on day three.

Scores in brief:

SA 286 (Duminy 63, Lakmal 5/63)

Sri Lanka 181/7 (De Silva 43*, Philander 3/35)

Sri Lanka trail by 105 runs with 3 first innings wickets in hand.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Russell allowed to use black bat

2016-12-27 15:42

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
De Kock, Philander hold key to big first innings Rassie backs Boks to bounce back WRAP: English Premiership Proteas bowlers fight back in PE Advantage Sri Lanka after Day 1 in PE
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Fixtures
26 December 2016
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Port Elizabeth 10:00
02 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Cape Town 10:00
12 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Assuming AB de Villiers is over his elbow injury, who should skipper the Proteas in their Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka?

Latest Multimedia

7 images from your weekend in sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 