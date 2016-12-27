Proteas bowlers pile on the pressure in PE

Cape Town - The Sri Lankan batsmen found it difficult to convert starts into substantial contributions on the second day of the first Test match at St. George’s Park on Tuesday.

When bad light forced an early finish to day two Sri Lanka trailed by 105 runs with three wickets in hand.

As it happened: Proteas v Sri Lanka, Day 2

Vernon Philander and Kyle Abbott saw through the Sri Lankan top order, as the visitors stood at 37 for three at lunch.

Abbott got the first breakthrough, as Dimuth Karunaratne (5) chopped an outside off delivery onto his stumps.

Kusal Perera (7) edged the ball behind to Quinton de Kock, as Philander picked up his first for the day, while Abbott struck again with Kusal Mendis (0) driving and edging the ball to De Kock.

Kaushal Silva and Angelo Mathews built a steady partnership of 39, before Silva was trapped for LBW for 16 off Philander.



Kagiso Rabada picked up his first for the series, as he got skipper Mathews caught by Elgar at third slip for 39.

At tea, Sri Lanka was on the back foot sitting on 104 for five at 38 overs, trailing by 182.

Keshav Maharaj picked up his first Test wicket on South African soil as Rangana Herath (24) tried to sweep but missed, as the ball crushed into his pads.

There was a missed attempt by Maharaj, when he dropped De Silva on 27 off his own bowling.

The batsmen on both sides struggled against the conditions with the seamers taking 13 of the 17 wickets to have fallen in the match so far, a four-day Test match looks very much on the cards.

However, earlier this morning, De Kock and Philander walked out onto the middle resuming at 267 for six.

Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal took his maiden five-wicket haul, finishing with five for 63, as South Africa lost four wickets for 19 runs at the start of play.

The Proteas were bowled out for 286, which became the lowest first innings Test total at St George's Park in nine years.

Dhananjaya de Silva (43*) and Dushmantha Chameera (7*) were at the crease at the close of play and will continue in the middle on day three.

Scores in brief:

SA 286 (Duminy 63, Lakmal 5/63)

Sri Lanka 181/7 (De Silva 43*, Philander 3/35)

Sri Lanka trail by 105 runs with 3 first innings wickets in hand.

