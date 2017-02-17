NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas batter Black Caps in Auckland T20

2017-02-17 10:57
Chris Morris and Imran Tahir (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Proteas got their tour of New Zealand off to the best possible start on Friday, battering the home side in their lone T20I at Eden Park in Auckland.

The Proteas posted 185/6 in their alloted 20 overs after New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.

Opener Hashim Amla was the standout for the visitors, scoring 62 in 43 balls, while JP Duminy weighed in with a quick-fire 29 off 16 deliveries late in the innings.

In reply, the Black Caps were bundled out for 107 in 14.5 overs, handing South Africa victory by 78 runs.

Imran Tahir, the world's No 1-ranked T20 bowler, was once again the pick of the SA attack with figures of 3.5-0-24-5, while Andile Phehlukwayo also impressed with 3-19 in 3 overs.

The teams now move on to a five-match ODI series, starting on Sunday (03:00 SA time) in Hamilton.

Teams:

New Zealand

Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (captain), Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (captain), JP Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Imran Tahir

Umpires: Chris Brown (New Zealand) and Wayne Knights (New Zealand)

TV umpire: Shaun Haig (New Zealand)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)

proteas  |  cricket
SL win toss, ask Australia to bat

2017-02-17 10:24

