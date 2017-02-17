NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas bat first in Eden Park T20I

2017-02-17 07:43
Faf du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Auckland - New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bowl in the T20 international against South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland.

The match had been under threat from rain which fell torrentially through Thursday and into Friday morning, but by mid-afternoon the skies cleared and the match was set to begin in fine conditions.

New Zealand named 20-year-old Glenn Phillips to make his international debut as an opening batsman to partner captain Kane Williamson.

South Africa-born Phillips also keeps wicket for his Auckland province, but the wicketkeeping duties in the match will be taken by Luke Ronchi.

David Miller, unavailable for South Africa because of a finger injury, was replaced by Farhaan Behardien, while Dane Paterson was named to play his second T20 international ahead of Kagiso Rabada.

The teams last met at Eden Park in the semi-finals of the 2015 ODI Cricket World Cup when New Zealand won with two balls to spare.

Teams:

New Zealand

Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson (captain), Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Ben Wheeler, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (captain), JP Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Imran Tahir

Umpires: Chris Brown (New Zealand) and Wayne Knights (New Zealand)

TV umpire: Shaun Haig (New Zealand)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)

LIVE: NZ v Proteas, T20I

2017-02-17 07:32

