Pressure on SA despite Duminy heroics

Wellington - Two early wickets put the Proteas on the back foot at the end of the first day's play in the second Test against New Zealand on Thursday.

South Africa finished Day 1 on 24/2 after 7 overs, having earlier bowled out New Zealand for 268 in their first innings.

Both openers, Stephen Cook (3) and Dean Elgar (9), were dismissed cheaply as South Africa trailed New Zealand by 244 runs.

Hashim Amla (0*) and night-watchman Kagiso Rabada (8*) were occupying the crease when stumps were called.

For the hosts, Henry Nicholls made 118 and Jeet Raval 36.

Off-spinner JP Duminy was South Afirca's best bowler, taking four for 47.