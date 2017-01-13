NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Pradeep launches Sri Lankan fightback

2017-01-13 12:00
Nuwan Pradeep (Gallo)
Johannesburg - A flurry of wickets on the second morning gave Sri Lanka a spring in their step in the third Test against the Proteas in Johannesburg on Friday. 

The visitors picked up five wickets in the session - they had taken three over the entire first day - with nightwatchman Duanne Olivier (3), captain Faf du Plessis (16), Temba Bavuma (0), Hashim Amla (134) and Vernon Philander (0) all falling. 

At lunch, the Proteas were 398/8 with Quinton de Kock (17*) and Wayne Parnell (12*) at the wicket.

Amla added just 9 runs to his overnight score of 125*. 

The biggest casualty from the opening morning was undoubtedly Bavuma, who arrived to the crease under significant pressure following a lean run of form that has now delivered just 21 runs in 5 innings this series. 

AB de Villiers could very well make himself available for March's three-Test series in New Zealand, and Bavuma needed to score some runs to distance himself from that conversation. 

With JP Duminy's superb 155 on day one, Bavuma now looks to be the likeliest candidate to make way should De Villiers be re-introduced into the Test set-up. 

There is, of course, no guarantee of that happening, but with the wicket looking like it will aid the bowlers throughout this Test, Bavuma may not get an opportunity to bat again in the series. 

It was Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews who removed Olivier, but the next four wickets all belonged to Nuwan Pradeep, with all of those coming via an outside edge. 

Du Plessis was squared up, Bavuma was out driving and Amla was caught brilliantly by Dinesh Chandimal behind the stumps.

Lahiru Kamara had Philander given out for 0, caught behind down the leg side, but the review showed that Philander's glove had left his bat before the contact, and the decision was overturned. 

It didn't matter much, though, as Pradeep had his fourth in the next over when Philander also nicked off to Chandimal. 

proteas  |  nuwan pradeep  |  johannebsurg  |  cricket
LIVE: Proteas v Sri Lanka, 3rd Test

2017-01-13 08:30

