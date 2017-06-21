NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Poor start hampers Proteas

2017-06-21 20:53
AB de Villiers (Getty Images)
Cape Town - A poor start that saw them lose three wickets in the first four overs severely hampered the Proteas in their quest to set an imposing total during the first T20 against England.

Live: England v Proteas

The Proteas posted 142 for 3 but it was England who would be far happier at the half-way point in the match.

The Proteas lost Jon Jon Smuts (0), bowled by David Willey to the first ball of the match.

Reeza Hendricks (3) followed the next over, pulling Mark Wood straight to midwicket and in the 4th over, David Miller (9) nicked behind, again off Wood.

Farhaan Behardien (64*) joined stand-in captain, AB de Villiers (65*) and the pair went about repairing the damage, putting on 110 for the fourth wicket to see the Proteas to 142 at just over 7 runs per over. 

Whether they have enough on the board will depend on how the bowlers fair. 

Read more on:    england  |  proteas  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
Proteas win toss, opt to bat in first T20

2017-06-21 19:09

