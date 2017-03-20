NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Morkel: One wicket for VIP status

2017-03-20 15:45
Morne Morkel (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town – Picking up form at a rate of knots after his long layoff, it should be a relative formality for Proteas strike bowler Morne Morkel to grab a solitary wicket in the decisive third Test against New Zealand at Hamilton from Saturday.

In doing so, he will advance to 250 Test victims and simultaneously turn an exclusive club of five South Africans into six.

The elite – those compatriots who boast 250 scalps or more – currently comprises, in descending order, Shaun Pollock (421), Dale Steyn (417), Makhaya Ntini (390), Allan Donald (330) and Jacques Kallis (291).

Morkel stands tantalisingly on 249 wickets after picking up match figures of 5/132 in the second-Test triumph by eight wickets at Wellington, including ripping out three of the Black Caps’ top four in their pretty short-lived second innings.

The lanky paceman is picking up a pleasing head of steam – in every respect – after major fears only a few weeks ago that his career might be in jeopardy after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a back injury.

But his hostility and penetrative qualities at the Basin Reserve confirmed that he still has a significant shelf life in five-dayers (assuming no further serious setbacks) at the age of 32 if that is what he wants.

To cap a fine personal Test match in Wellington, he came to light unexpectedly with the bat at No 11 in the Proteas’ less-than-ideal first innings, hugely assisting a major rear-guard action from a parlous 94 for six at one point.

His joint-best Test score of 40, and last-wicket partnership of 57 with Vernon Philander, was pivotal in the soon-to-be violent momentum shift in the contest.

Morkel getting to the 250-mark in the wickets column at Seddon Park would be a fitting reward for his loyalty of more than a decade – he made his first appearance against India at Kingsmead in the Boxing Day Test of 2006 – to the SA cause.

His current statistics show 249 wickets at an average of 29.28 after 73 Tests.

Once he ticks off that lone additional, required victim in the third Test, Morkel will also have the comfort of knowing that it will be some time before anyone else intrudes on the six-strong VIP firm.

There is a notably big gap to seventh on the all-time SA wicket-taking list, where the late off-spinner Hugh Tayfield (career 1949 to 1960) stands with 170.

Then at eighth comes Morkel’s current team-mate, the aforementioned Philander, with 161, although at the relatively advanced age of nearly 32 himself, and having only made his debut at 26, the Cape Cobras man still has some work to do if he is to push on himself to 250.

Everyone else on the SA list, right down to 20th spot, is no longer active in Tests.

The other member of the present Proteas seam arsenal, the sprightly young Kagiso Rabada, comes in at 21st with a still very distant 67 wickets even if he has heaps of time on his side to threaten various Test records.

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

 

 

 

Read more on:    proteas  |  morne morkel  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Colouring in isn’t just for kids

43 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Stransky crashes out of Cape Epic Prologue Ackermann opens up on Gloucester offer 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4 Sharks, Bulls hardly shout ‘contenders’ Cheetahs to get Super Rugby payout if axed?
Cheetahs to get Super Rugby payout if axed? WATCH: Emotional Wawrinka calls Federer an 'asshole' Klaasen, Ram land Indian Wells title Aguero leveller keeps Liverpool at bay Sharks, Bulls hardly shout ‘contenders’

Fixtures
25 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Hamilton 00:01
24 May 2017
England v South Africa, Leeds 00:00
27 May 2017
England v South Africa, Southampton 00:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 