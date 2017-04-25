NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

McKenzies expecting baby #3

2017-04-25 08:34
Cape Town - Former Proteas batsman Neil McKenzie is set for fatherhood - for the third time - later this year.

McKenzie, 41, is currently the batting consultant for the South African national team and is married to former model Kerry McGregor.

The couple already have two other children, a boy and a girl.

McKenzie played 58 Tests, 64 ODIs and two T20Is for South Africa before retiring from all forms of the game in early 2016.

McGregor took to her Instagram account on Monday to confirm her pregnancy, posting a picture with the caption "30weeks ...and counting"

Due date would therefore be late June or early July, in the middle of the Proteas' tour to England.

30weeks ...and counting

A post shared by Kerry McGregor (@kerrydmac) on

