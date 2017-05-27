Maharaj debuts as Proteas bowl first

Cape Town - South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and elected to field against England in the second one-day international at Southampton on Saturday.

Overcast conditions promised to assist the Proteas' pacemen and De Villiers told Sky Sports: "The ball should swing a bit."

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was passed fit to play despite suffering a recurrence of knee trouble during the hosts' 72-run win over the Proteas in the series opener at Headingley on Wednesday - a concerning sign just a week away from the start of the Champions Trophy ODI tournament on home soil.

But England were forced into making one change, with Jake Ball coming in after fellow paceman Chris Woakes was ruled out with what skipper Eoin Morgan, fresh from a hundred at Headingley, labelled a "quad niggle".

South Africa, the world's top-ranked ODI side, made three changes.

They gave an ODI debut to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, in for leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

Meanwhile Farhaan Behardien replaced JP Duminy and pace bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius took over from left-arm quick Wayne Parnell.

Fast bowler Morne Morkel, yet to feature in this campaign, is in line to play in the third of a three-match series at Lord's on Monday.

Teams:

England

Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wkt), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (captain), Farhaan Behardien, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj



