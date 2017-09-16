NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

JP Duminy calls time on Test career

2017-09-16 09:15
JP Duminy (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas star JP Duminy has announced his retirement from Test cricket and first class cricket with immediate effect.

Duminy was dropped from the squad after the Lord's Test in July this year against England and has not featured in the Test side since. 

However, Duminy will continue to play ODI and T20 cricket for the Cape Cobras and Proteas, while he will also lead the Cape Town Knight Riders in the inaugural T20 Global League this season.

Duminy, 33, played a total of 46 Tests since his debut in 2008 against Australia, scoring 2 103 runs at an average of just under 33.

Dumiony issued a statement on Saturday, confirming his retirement from the longest form of the game:

After long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and Test match cricket with immediate effect. I have thoroughly enjoyed the privilege and opportunity to represent my country in 46 Tests and the WSB Cape Cobras in 108 first-class matches overs the past 16 years. It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish. Test cricket has always been the pinnacle and I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some memorable highlights with the Proteas and also in first-class matches with the WSB Cape Cobras. In recent years I have been privileged to be a senior member and custodian of a special team environment and culture which has made me very proud.

In the years ahead, my focus will be placed on attaining limited-overs cricket success for South Africa and the WSB Cape Cobras, along with attending to my young family, who have been incredibly supportive and understanding. I will however not be lost to first-class cricket; I have offered my services to the WSB Cape Cobras and the coaching staff as a mentor/consultant and will be involved as they see fit. There are many talented youngsters coming through our domestic system and I would love to help where I can. I’ve had the privilege of working with the squad in this role over the last two weeks and I have thoroughly enjoyed it.

I certainly know that my playing career is far from over and my hope is that with the backing of Cricket South Africa, WSB Cape Cobras, team mates, family, friends and supporters, I will be given the opportunity to continue to give my very best to the sport that I love dearly.

Yours in Sport

JP Duminy

proteas  |  jp duminy  |  cricket
