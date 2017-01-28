NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Intrigue surrounds Domingo’s future

2017-01-28 15:55
Russell Domingo (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town – Cricket South Africa threw the cat among the pigeons during the first one-day international between the Proteas and Sri Lanka in Port Elizabeth on Saturday with a statement seemingly hinting at upheaval over Russell Domingo’s post as national coach.

Buried very deep in a media release focused primarily on other, more structural matters in the domestic game, was a portion reading: “The Board of Directors also resolved to commence the recruitment process for the appointment of the Proteas head coach to take charge after the tour to the UK until after the 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup.”

Domingo, 42, has been coach since taking over from Gary Kirsten in May 2013, having previously been the former Test opening batsman’s assistant.

The Port Elizabeth-born Domingo was granted a contract extension in last October last year, following a dramatic revival in fortunes by the Proteas. Initially supposed to have the reins up to the end of April this year, he was given a vote of confidence to the end of August instead.

That gave him the liberty of knowing he would be in charge for the glamour assignments of the ICC Champions Trophy (June) in England and Wales – another chance for SA to bury the long-time major tournament bogey – as well as the major, all-formats bilateral combat against the English including four Tests for the Basil D’Oliveira Trophy.

Since the middle of 2016, the revitalised Proteas have accounted for New Zealand in a Test series, clean-swept Australia 5-0 in a home ODI series, beaten the Baggy Greens 2-1 away in Tests, and trounced the ‘Lankans 3-0 in a home Test series.

If anything, Domingo seems to have come more into his own than at any prior stage of his tenure at the helm.

But the statement on Saturday seems to raise at least some doubt about his future status.

Asked for clarification, CSA spokesperson Altaaf Khazi reminded Sport24 that Domingo’s contract did end after the England tour.

Perhaps instructively, he added the word “confirm” to the earlier CSA statement, saying: “The process to appoint/confirm a coach post the England tour has begun … Russell can apply for the position.”

Attempts to establish whether Domingo possibly intended stepping down voluntarily after August had been unsuccessful at the time of writing, with the coach himself preoccupied by his duties in the active ODI at St George’s Park.

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    proteas  |  russell domingo  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Victor and the bee of life

32 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Blitzboks beat Olympic champs Fiji in Wellington Serena storms to record Australian Open win Another Protea signs Kolpak deal Bolt turns in medal, says 'rules are rules' Van Niekerk seeking Bolt 200m showdown
WATCH: French journos on the hunt for Goosen Van Niekerk seeking Bolt 200m showdown De Jongh pays tribute to 'legend' Fourie Tipsters: Liverpool to hold Chelsea Habana a happy camper at Toulon

Fixtures
28 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Port Elizabeth 10:00
01 February 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Durban 13:30
04 February 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 13:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

Super Rugby fever ... It's the Bulletjie line dance!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 