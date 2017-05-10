Ingram backs Proteas for Champions Trophy

Cape Town - Colin Ingram has voiced his support for the Proteas in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy starting in England next month.



Ingram, 31, was part of the 2013 Champions Trophy squad where the Proteas lost by seven wickets to hosts England in the semi-final.

The Proteas go into the Champions Trophy as the No 1 ODI-ranked team in the world, and Ingram thinks this year will be different.

"I rate South Africa's chances really highly," Ingram told the ICC's official website.

"I think we've got an organised side with some really big players ... With the likes of guys like Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers, I really like the brand of cricket they are playing at the moment, so I think they can do well."

Ingram played 31 ODIs scoring 843 runs and nine T20Is making 210 runs for the Proteas.

Last week Ingram signed a two-year contract to extend his Kolpak deal with Glamorgan.

The Proteas batsman will be available for the English county for all T20 Blast and Royal London One-Day Cup matches in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.



"Obviously, my international cricket days are over now, but I still follow the side closely and I would really like to see them get off the board," ended Ingram.

South Africa won the inaugural ICC tournament in Dhaka, Bangladesh in 1998, when it was known as the ICC Knock-Out.

De Villiers and his charges are in Group B alongside India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The Proteas kick off their ICC Champions Trophy campaign against Sri Lanka on Saturday, June 3 at The Oval in London.

Proteas' ICC Champions Trophy squad:

Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock - wicketkeeper (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), AB de Villiers - captain (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), David Miller (Knights), Chris Morris (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Morne Morkel (Titans)

Proteas' Champions Trophy schedule:

Saturday, June 3 - Sri Lanka v South Africa, The Oval

Wednesday, June 7 - Pakistan v South Africa, Edgbaston

Sunday, June 11 - India v South Africa, The Oval

Wednesday, June 14 - First semi-final (A1 v B2), Cardiff

Thursday, June15 - Second semi-final (A2 v B1), Edgbaston

Sunday, June 18 - Final, The Oval

Monday, June 19 - Reserve day

