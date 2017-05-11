Hussey will be 'surprised' if AB plays Test cricket again

Cape Town - Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey says he would be surprised if Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers played Test cricket again.



De Villiers, 33, has not played Test cricket for the Proteas since January 26 (against England) due to an elbow injury.

The Proteas ODI captain ruled himself out of the recent tour to New Zealand as well as the upcoming mid-year Test series in England, saying he needs to "manage his work load" to ensure that he reaches the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

De Villiers, who has played 106 Test matches for the Proteas to date, said he had no intention of retiring from Test cricket.

Hussey is unsure that the Proteas batsman will be physically ready to play red ball cricket again.

"If I'm being honest I'd be surprised if he keeps playing (Tests) due to the toll Test cricket takes on your body," Hussey told Cricket Australia's website.



"Body-wise he has back problems plus he's had this elbow injury that kept him out for a long time.

"I think he'll really try and focus on the shorter formats of the game."

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh told Sport24 earlier this year that he was disappointed over De Villiers' decision to play less Test cricket.

"If he (De Villiers) doesn't play Test cricket then other players will take that lead and then all of a sudden you get a diluted Test cricket championship which will be damaging to the game in the long run," said Waugh.

De Villiers recovered from his injuries in time to steer the Proteas to ODI series victories against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, and has also played a few games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

De Villiers will now turn his attention to the three-match ODI series against England and the all-important ICC Champions Trophy in June.

