NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Hussey will be 'surprised' if AB plays Test cricket again

2017-05-11 18:43
AB de Villiers (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey says he would be surprised if Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers played Test cricket again.

De Villiers, 33, has not played Test cricket for the Proteas since January 26 (against England) due to an elbow injury.

The Proteas ODI captain ruled himself out of the recent tour to New Zealand as well as the upcoming mid-year Test series in England, saying he needs to "manage his work load" to ensure that he reaches the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

De Villiers, who has played 106 Test matches for the Proteas to date, said he had no intention of retiring from Test cricket.

Hussey is unsure that the Proteas batsman will be physically ready to play red ball cricket again.

"If I'm being honest I'd be surprised if he keeps playing (Tests) due to the toll Test cricket takes on your body," Hussey told Cricket Australia's website.

"Body-wise he has back problems plus he's had this elbow injury that kept him out for a long time.

"I think he'll really try and focus on the shorter formats of the game."

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh told Sport24 earlier this year that he was disappointed over De Villiers' decision to play less Test cricket.

"If he (De Villiers) doesn't play Test cricket then other players will take that lead and then all of a sudden you get a diluted Test cricket championship which will be damaging to the game in the long run," said Waugh.

De Villiers recovered from his injuries in time to steer the Proteas to ODI series victories against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, and has also played a few games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

De Villiers will now turn his attention to the three-match ODI series against England and the all-important ICC Champions Trophy in June.

Read more on:    proteas  |  michael hussey  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Aussie security team to assess Bangladesh

2017-05-11 17:10

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Lord's to pay tribute to Kallis Jean de Villiers shares thoughts on Bok flyhalf poser SA politics, not just cash, makes players leave - Habana Super Rugby: Weekend teams Bok centre's emotional journey to the top
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Fixtures
Wednesday, 24 May 2017
England v South Africa, Leeds 15:00
Saturday, 27 May 2017
England v South Africa, Southampton 12:00
Monday, 29 May 2017
England v South Africa, London 12:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane tips the high-flying Lions to LOSE to the Brumbies!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 