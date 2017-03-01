NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Guptill guides NZ to ODI series levelling win

2017-03-01 10:35
Martin Guptill (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Captain AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis both hit half centuries, but it was not enough as Martin Guptill’s fine ton helped New Zealand to a series-levelling, seven-wicket win over the Proteas in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.

As it happened: New Zealand v South Africa, 4th ODI

The Black Caps’ opener was in majestic form as he plundered 11 sixes and 15 fours in his unbeaten 180 from 138 balls to help the hosts chase down their 280 target with a full five overs to spare.
 
Ross Taylor also played an important role for the home side with his more restrained 66 (97 balls, 7 fours, 1 six), and along with Guptill, put on 180 together for the third wicket, as New Zealand squared the series at 2-2. It means their clash at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday will decide the five-match contest.
 
De Villiers had won the toss and batted first at the start with a powerful final 10 overs key to propelling them to 279/8.
 
There were 106 runs scored in that period, but before that there was a rare duck for Quinton de Kock, while Hashim Amla (40) helped Du Plessis, who made 67 (97 balls, 4 fours), add 65 for the second wicket.
 
Another 62 followed between JP Duminy (25) and Du Plessis, which was tailed by both men falling in a difficult middle period when David Miller (1) and Dwaine Pretorius (10) also departed - the away side slipping from 128/2 to 158/6.
 
That left them in a huge hole, but De Villiers crunched 72 (59 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) and again marshalled the tail excellently to help post a competitive total.
 
He put on 58 with Chris Morris (28 from 27 balls) and 63 with Wayne Parnell (29 from 12 balls) for the seventh and eighth wickets respectively, handing the South Africans the advantage at half-way.
 
Despite Kagiso Rabada (1/41) getting Dean Brownlie (4) early and Imran Tahir (2/56) accounting for Kane Williamson (21), they were then dominated by Guptill, whose 12th ODI ton was also the fourth highest second-innings score in ODI history.
 
The result was bad news for South Africa in terms of the ICC ODI rankings, as they surrendered top spot to Australia.

The fifth and final deciding ODI will take place in Auckland on Saturday, starting at 03:00 (SA time).

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Two uncapped players in Sri Lanka Test squad

26 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
AfriForum calls for sacking of sports ministry’s media man Strauss picks Proteas duo in best ever XI White fancies Springboks return Cheeky Watson steps down as EP president Quinny: one knock shy of elite club
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1 Le Clos, Van der Burgh win gold in Stellenbosch Ibra on the double as United clinch League Cup Fichardt wins Joburg Open with last-hole birdie WRAP: Super Rugby

Fixtures
04 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Auckland 03:00
07 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Dunedin 23:30
15 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Wellington 23:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 