Gibson to arrive in SA next week

Cape Town - New Proteas coach Ottis Gibson will arrive in South Africa next week Monday, giving him just 10 days to prepare for the first Test against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom.

Gibson has now completed his time with England as their bowling coach, and he took to Twitter on Monday to thank the England Cricket Board (ECB) for his time there.

But the challenge now is to get South Africa back to the top of the pile in world cricket, while success at the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England is also high up on the list of priorities.

There is still no clarity however on who Gibson's assistant coaches will be, and that decision is only expected to be finalised once he is in South Africa and has met with Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Currently, Neil McKenzie is the South African batting coach, Charl Langeveldt the bowling coach, Claude Henderson the spin bowling coach and Adrian Birrell the assistant coach.

The good news is that the Proteas Test trio of captain Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla and Morne Morkel will be back in the country by the time Gibson arrives.

There had been concerns that they would not be present for Gibson's arrival due to their participation in a three-match T20 series between a World XI side and Pakistan, in Pakistan, this week.

That series, though, ends on Friday.

South Africa take on Bangladesh in two Tests, three ODIs and two T20Is.