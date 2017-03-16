NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Faith, fortune favours Duminy

2017-03-16 19:35
JP Duminy (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - JP Duminy has credited his work behind the scenes and the will to grab the opportunity for his career-best 4/47 in the second Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

Duminy’s figures are the best by a South African off-spinner in New Zealand since 1964, a rare occurrence on the opening day of a Test match. 

He was the unlikely hero with the ball for the Proteas as they dismissed New Zealand for 268 in conditions which were tipped to favour their pace arsenal, and made a telling impact with three wickets in three overs including the important one of centurion, Henry Nicholls.

“It’s something that I’ve been working on for a period of time without reaping the rewards,” he said at stumps on Thursday.

“I guess it comes down to opportunities because if you look at recent Test matches, our pace attack coupled with Keshav (Maharaj), has done very well. I’ve got the odd over here or there, so there haven’t been many opportunities.

“If you look at a spinner, he generally needs a few overs to get success, and today was one of those days when I had an opportunity and the key is always to try and get a wicket in your first three overs to keep the ball. I was pretty pleased with the way it came out today.

“It is not a wicket that we would think spinners would dominate on,” he added.

“I think the plan and strategy we had to take wickets was a really good one. We tried to bowl a bit of a wider line because there wasn’t a lot of purchase there for spinners. I thought our tactics were pretty good.”

Duminy gave praise to Nicholls, whose maiden Test century anchored New Zealand’s innings after a determined start from the pace attack. The home team was under pressure at 21/3 in the first hour when Nicholls came to the crease, but his composure and positive attitude during a tough opening session against the new ball led the hosts to a competitive first innings total.

He hopes the Proteas’ batting line-up will take some tips from Nicholls’ innings, as they look to make it a ‘three-tick’ day on Friday after the dismissal of openers, Dean Elgar and Stephen Cook. 

“I think it’s his maiden Test hundred,” he said.

“To come out and play as positively as he did was probably the way to go on a surface like that. He never backed off, always looked to play his shots. On a wicket like that it was the recipe for success and hopefully we can take something out of that.

“It is probably evenly poised,” he added. “Tomorrow (Friday) is going to be a big day in terms of where this Test match goes. We are looking for a ‘three-tick’ day and we going to have to graft hard as a batting unit.

"There was still a little bit in that wicket. It has perhaps kind of died a little but that first hour tomorrow (Friday) is going to be crucial with a hint of swing with Southee there. We are going to have to bat well."

Hashim Amla (0*) and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada (8*) will resume the innings on 24/2 on Friday.

Read more on:    proteas  |  sa in nz  |  jp duminy  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Trott picks former Proteas duo in best ever XI

2017-03-16 17:28

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pressure on SA despite Duminy heroics Super Rugby: Weekend teams Mehrtens: ‘Stupid’ Super Rugby system doesn’t need SA OK Proteas, who wants to ‘get in’? Branden Grace's letter from Arnold Palmer
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3 WATCH: Cyclist blown backwards by epic winds! Kings skipper: Ref was soft on Stormers Blitzboks go down in Vancouver final Federer cruises, Anderson ousted

Fixtures
16 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Wellington 00:01
25 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Hamilton 00:01
24 May 2017
England v South Africa, Leeds 00:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 