Proteas

Faf wants to see more grass in Bloemfontein

2017-10-03 19:02
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Cape Town - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis criticised the pitch in Potchefstroom even though the Proteas completed a big win over Bangladesh in the first Test on Monday. 

The Tigers were all out for 90 in their second innings with the Proteas claiming a 333-run victory before lunch on the fifth day to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. 

However, Du Plessis was not happy with the conditions at Senwes Park, with the surface flat and slow from the first day with the Proteas skipper saying they had requested more pace and bounce. 

Du Plessis wants the surface for the second Test in Bloemfontein, starting on Friday, to have more grass and offer pace and bounce for his bowlers. 

Du Plessis said after the game in Potchefstroom: "I was really disappointed with the conditions. They were not what we asked for. Hopefully there will be a bit more grass on the pitch in Bloemfontein. 

"I have always been a guy that's very honest in reflection. If it was a good wicket, I praise and I give credit. 

"But conditions-wise when you play countries like Bangladesh, it is important that you try and make sure whatever you get from the wicket gives your team some sort of advantage. 

"There wasn't much advantage for any team in these conditions. The good thing was that the grounds man said the wicket won't spin and for three-and-a-half days or probably four days, the wicket didn't spin off the straight so that was pleasing to see. We got that right."

Read more on:    proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  cricket
