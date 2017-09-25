NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Faf impressed by Proteas newcomer Markram

2017-09-25 09:23
Aiden Markram (Getty)
Cape Town - Proteas Test skipper Faf du Plessis says he is "impressed" by batsman Aiden Markram ahead of the 22-year-old's Test debut against Bangladesh.

Markram made 119 and 87 for the Titans in their drawn Sunfoil Series opener against the Dolphins last week.

The Titans four-day skipper will be opening the batting at international level with franchise team-mate Dean Elgar.

Markram was a member of the Proteas' Test squad during the England tour without playing a match and has also captained the South Africa 'A' four-day squad against India 'A'.

After the Titans match, Du Plessis spoke fondly of the Proteas debutant, saying that this was the "perfect time" for Markram to play international cricket.

"I'm really impressed with him (Markram) at the moment. I watched him closely in England and I saw his work ethic was really good," said Du Plessis.

"To see him over the last four days and watch him do his thing with the bat was really impressive.

"I think the time is perfect for him to play Test cricket. He has got a really good head on his shoulders so we look forward to welcoming him in the Proteas team."

The first Test between the Proteas and Bangladesh in Potchefstroom gets underway on Thursday (10:00).

Proteas Test squad for first Test against Bangladesh:

Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada

Read more on:    proteas  |  aiden markram  |  faf du plessis  |  cricket
Fixtures
Thursday, 28 September 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Potchefstroom 10:00
Friday, 06 October 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Bloemfontein 10:00
Sunday, 15 October 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Kimberley 10:00
