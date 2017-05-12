Faf hints at retirement after 2019 CWC

Cape Town - Star Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis has hinted that he may retire after the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Du Plessis, 32, appears on the May cover of GQ Magazine and opened up on his international cricketing career.

The Proteas Test skipper sees the 50-over tournament as a 'swansong' on his then eight-year career for the Proteas.

"I see myself heading towards the 2019 World Cup playing all formats of the game and then calling time on my career," Du Plessis told the men's magazine.

Du Plessis has played to date in 40 Tests scoring 2 426 runs, 107 ODIs making 3 943 runs and 36 T20Is with 1 129 runs.

He took over the Test captaincy late last year from the then-injured AB de Villiers and impressed by leading the Proteas to series victories over New Zealand (home and away), Australia (away) and Sri Lanka (home).

Du Plessis also weighed in on De Villiers' decision to rule himself out of the Test series against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh following his recovery from an elbow injury.

"I can't sit and say he (De Villiers) should be playing Test cricket because the guy has been doing it for 12 years and 106 Test matches," said Du Plessis.



"However, from a cricket point of view, I would obviously be the first to say that AB needs to play Tests for South Africa because he is one of the best batsmen in the world... I fully respect AB's decision but I don't agree with it."

On Thursday, former Australian batsman Michael Hussey said he would be surprised if De Villiers played Test cricket again.



This comes after former Australian captain Steve Waugh told Sport24 earlier this year that he was disappointed by De Villiers' decision to play less Test cricket.

Nonetheless, Du Plessis will be alongside his ODI skipper De Villiers, as the Proteas hunt for a one-day series victory against England in May and their second Champions Trophy title in June.