NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Elgar, Wagner to renew 'heated' schoolboy rivalry

2017-03-06 12:51
Dean Elgar (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas opening batsman Dean Elgar and South African-born New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner are looking to renew their 'heated' schoolboy rivalry ahead of the opening Test match in Dunedin.

Wagner, 30, was born in Pretoria and went to Afrikaans Boys' High - the same school as Proteas skippers AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis.

Wagner started his first-class career for the Northerns amateur side before moving to New Zealand at the age of 21.

Elgar, who went to St Dominic's College in Welkom, faced Wagner in a provincial clash between Free State and Northerns.

Elgar reminisced over their schoolboy 'rivalry' ahead of the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa.

"At school we had a few battles," Elgar told the media on Monday.

"It used to be pretty feisty, but it was heated and all in good spirit.

"He (Wagner) seems to be a person who has come on leaps and bounds for New Zealand cricket and also seems like he is leading the bowling attack with regards to aggression, which is great to see - a bit of South African mentality."

Wagner was doubtful for the three-Test series after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match, but was deemed fit to take on his native country.

"It's nice to see him fit again," said Elgar.

"We know it's going to be a tough task even with the other two seamers."

Wagner on the other hand eluded to the battle saying that the two cricketers 'hated' playing against each other.

"We've had a lot of battles on the field as young boys... we hated playing against each other," Wagner told the media on Monday, as quoted by Reuters.

The first Test gets underway in Dunedin on Tuesday (23:30 SA time).

Teams:

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (captain) Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Jeetan Patel, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (captain, Titans), Stephen Cook (Highveld Lions), Dean Elgar (Titans), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans)

Read more on:    black caps  |  proteas  |  neil wagner  |  dean elgar  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

South Africa quicks target NZ unbeaten streak

2017-03-06 09:25

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Something’s stirring in SA rugby Blitzboks down Fiji for Las Vegas Sevens crown 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 2 Mallett: Too much focus on Pollard Proud Powell praises Blitzboks fighting spirit
Blitzboks face tricky pool in Canada Specman cracks nod for Vegas Dream Team Mallett: Too much focus on Pollard WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PSL

Fixtures
07 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Dunedin 23:30
15 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Wellington 23:30
24 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Hamilton 23:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 2 picks and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 