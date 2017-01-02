NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Elgar reaches new heights after 'frustrating' time

2017-01-02 21:50
Dean Elgar (Gallo Images)
Lloyd Burnard - Newlands

Cape Town - Dean Elgar’s century at Newlands on Monday came in incredibly trying conditions, and as a result the Proteas opener considers it one of his best in Test cricket.

It was Elgar’s sixth Test ton, and it was a knock that highlighted exactly why he has become such an important figure in this side.

Having been asked to bat, the Proteas top order faced a Sri Lankan new ball attack that had to wait just four balls to strike under cloudy skies.

The Proteas were 66/3 just before lunch, and while the visitors were smelling blood Elgar was a rock at one end for the hosts.

It is Elgar’s ability to play long innings in difficult circumstances that is surely his best attribute, and he was less than half-an-hour away from batting through the full 90 overs.

He eventually fell for 129, but he spoke afterwards about the significance of his knock.

“Every Test hundred for me is up there, whether it’s against a smaller nation or a bigger nation,” he said.

“It’s always going to be very special to me. This one is up there with some of the better ones, especially with losing the toss and having to grind it out.

“It’s one of those characteristic kinds of innings that I tend to play and it’s definitely up there.”

Elgar had recorded scores of 45 and 52 in the first Test in Port Elizabeth, and he said that not converting those starts into scores of real significance had been a frustration of his for a number of series' now.

“I tend to get 100 early on in the series and then I get these stupid 20s, 30s and 40s which is highly frustrating,” he said.

“I just had to go back to the drawing board a little bit and simplify my game with some chats that I had (with coaches) back home.

“In the past I was going a little bit too hard at the ball … it’s all part of just that mental switch that I had to go through.

“It was nice to get a couple of starts in PE but I knew that that was also frustrating. It’s nice to get a knock here.”

Elgar, who was dismissed shortly after the second new ball was taken, expects that period to be a tricky on throughout the Test match.

“It’s definitely a new ball wicket and I think it’s going to be that nature throughout the whole game,” he said.

“You saw even when they took the second new ball there was a lot of seam movement. It’s definitely a good cricket wicket.

“For five days it’s going to have something in it with the new ball and as time goes on it might turn a bit more.”  

