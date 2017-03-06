NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Elgar: Philander a massive asset to Proteas

2017-03-06 21:52
Vernon Philander (Getty)
Cape Town - Proteas bowler Vernon Philander will be key for the Proteas in the first Test match against New Zealand, according to opening batsman Dean Elgar.

Philander has taken 32 Test wickets against New Zealand at 15.53 and the cloudy conditions in Dunedin will be tailor-made for the seamer.

"He's been a massive key for us throughout the last two years of our success, so we know coming into the Test he'll be a massive asset for us," Elgar told reporters on Monday.

"I'm glad he's on my side and I don't have to face him with the new ball, so it's a blessing to have him in our team.

"His length will suit the New Zealand conditions, especially with cloud and a bit of rain around."

Another bowler returning to the Proteas line-up is Morne Morkel and Elgar says the lanky fast bowler is raring to make his comeback for the Proteas.

"He's a bowler I also don't want to face too much ... just have to face him in the nets for only seven minutes is bad enough," said Elgar.

"Morne is very hungry. The last five months he's had a lot of time to think about his game and do a lot of rehab and try and to get his injury correct.

"I think he's raring to go and he just wants to play for South Africa."

The Black Caps boast an impressive record at the University Oval, having won three in seven Tests and having never been beaten there.

The first Test gets underway in Dunedin on Tuesday (24:00 SA time).

Teams:

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (captain) Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Jeetan Patel, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (captain), Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Theunis de Bruyn, Heinrich Klaasen, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris

