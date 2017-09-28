NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Elgar, Markram put Proteas on top in Potch

2017-09-28 17:31
Dean Elgar (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Aiden Markram ticked an important box for the Proteas when he scored 97 on debut before being unluckily run out and sharing a first-wicket stand of 196 with Dean Elgar.

As it happened: Proteas v Bangladesh, Day 1

With Elgar going on to his 9th Test century and his 4th this year the Proteas were comfortably placed at stumps, having being sent into bat and finishing the day on 298 for the loss of Markram's wicket.

It was the first time the Proteas had had an opening partnership in excess of 150 in the past seven years.

What really stood out was the mastery and composure of Markram who looked as though he had spent all his life playing Test cricket.

And, if there was disappointment in not getting to three figures this time, it was little more than a blips on the way to what promises to be an outstanding career.

Markram's 97 came off 152 balls (13 fours) and the partnership was worth 196 in 54.2 overs.

Elgar batted through to the close (128 off 285 balls, 9 fours and 2 sixes) and shared a follow up partnership of 102 with Hashim Amla (68 off 103 balls, 7 fours and a six).

Elgar has now gone past Cheteshwar Pujara of India as the leading runs scorer in Test cricket this year and needs another 5 for an aggregate of 900 runs at an average in excess of 52.

The run out was the closest Bangladesh came to taking a wicket as their attack posed few problems on a pitch, that apart for some uneven bounce, was ideal for batting.

The Proteas also gave a first cap to Andile Phehlukwayo in the all-rounder spot and the pair become the 97th and 98th player to represent the Proteas in Test cricket.

The Proteas resume on 298/1 with Elgar (128*) and Amla (68*) in the middle on day two in Potchefstroom.

Play starts at 10:00.

Read more on:    proteas  |  aiden markram  |  dean elgar  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Stokes suspended by England, Ashes spot in danger

2017-09-28 16:47

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Jake not surprised by Boks’ 57-0 drubbing CSA, Lorgat in shock parting of ways Leyds, Louw start for Boks Gold puzzled by Coetzee’s Hougaard comments Faf welcomes DRS rule change
Coetzee: We haven't chucked Rhule away Season-defining Test for Coetzee, Boks Leyds, Louw start for Boks WATCH: Stokes throws punches in street brawl Gold puzzled by Coetzee’s Hougaard comments

Fixtures
Thursday, 28 September 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Potchefstroom 10:00
Friday, 06 October 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Bloemfontein 10:00
Sunday, 15 October 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Kimberley 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 