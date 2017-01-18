NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Elgar joins Somerset, resists Kolpak deal

2017-01-18 15:05
Dean Elgar (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas Test opener Dean Elgar was reportedly offered a number of Kolpak deals with English county sides, but opted against them, refusing to give up the chance to represent his country. 

According to a report on ESPN Cricinfo, Elgar has instead decided to join Somerset as an overseas-based player.

Elgar played for Somerset in 2013, and his decision not to sign a Kolpak deal with another club means that he will remain available to play for the Proteas.  

According to the report, Durham and Yorkshire were also interested in signing Elgar, who was named man of the series in South Africa's recent 3-0 Test series triumph over Sri Lanka. 

The news will come as boost to Cricket South Africa (CSA), who have seen Kyle Abbott (Hampshire), Hardus Viljoen (Derbyshire), Simon Harmer (Essex), Rilee Rossouw (Hampshire) and Stiaan van Zyl (Sussex) all sign Kolpak deals recently.

The report also suggests that Somerset are trying to get Elgar out of a Proteas training camp in late May as they prepare for their four-Test tour to England in July. 

Read more on:    proteas  |  dean elgar  |  cricket
Proteas women clinch Bangladesh ODI series

22 minutes ago

