Elgar hoping to find form for Bangladesh Tests

Cape Town - Proteas opening batsman Dean Elgar says that next week's Sunfoil Series game for the Titans will be the perfect preparation for the home series against Bangladesh.



Elgar was the only South African batsman to score a century in England, as the Proteas crashed to a 3-1 defeat in the four-match Test series.

He enjoyed a successful stint for Somerset in the County Championship, which saw the South African make 617 runs in his six games.

Elgar, who is likely to have a new opening partner during the Bangladesh series, says he is looking forward to get back in to action for the Titans after a three-week break.



"It's always nice to be able to come back and have the opportunity to do well, especially for a franchise that has always been so good to me," Elgar told the Titans' official website.

"For three weeks I haven't touched my cricket bag, but I returned to practice this week and it went quite well. It was a decent, much-needed break after a long county stint and the Tests (in England), and I was able to mentally refresh.



"There's only the one four-day game before the Test series against Bangladesh, but it doesn't matter who it's against, you still have to tick the boxes and Bangladesh can be very dangerous when things are running their way."

Elgar hopes to make some runs ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh with the first Test starting September 28 in Potchefstroom.

"Every player differs in terms of their preparation for a Test, but I like to give myself a fair opportunity and for me it's a very good chance to get some runs and some form going before the first Test starts," he said.

Other Proteas to join Elgar in Centurion includes Proteas Test skipper Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Morné Morkel, who will be available for the Titans, as they start their quest to win the one trophy that eluded them last season.

The Titans take on the Dolphins in their opening Sunfoil Series clash on Tuesday, September 19 at SuperSport Park.