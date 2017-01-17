NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Elgar faces tough road to ODI squad

2017-01-17 11:55
Dean Elgar (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas coach Russell Domingo says that Dean Elgar is very much in the mix when it comes to selection for the ODI squad to face Sri Lanka. 

The Proteas play five ODIs, from January 28 - February 10, against the opposition they beat 3-0 in their recently completed Test series. 

Elgar's 308 runs in five knocks gave him the man-of-the-series award in the Tests, and he has since expressed his desire to play ODI cricket for the Proteas. 

And while there was encouraging news for Elgar from Domingo after the third Test in Johannesburg, the Proteas coach hinted that it would still be difficult for the gritty left-hander to force his way into the side.

"Our one-day side is pretty stacked at the moment," Domingo said.

"Hashim (Amla), Quinton (De Kock), Faf (Du Plessis), AB (De Villiers), JP (Duminy), (David) Miller - that’s probably the top six.

"Farhaan Behardien is there too.

"He (Elgar) is definitely an option, particularly in the top three. He has got a good one-day record. He is in the mix, there’s no doubt about it ... him and a few other batters."

Domingo also mentioned Theunis de Bruyn and Temba Bavuma, who got 100 on debut in his only ODI to date, as other batsmen knocking on the door.

"There are a few fringe players in the mix and his name is definitely in there," Domingo said of Elgar.

Elgar has played in just 6 ODIs. 

