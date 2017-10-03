NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Elgar, Amla move up in ICC rankings

2017-10-03 14:51
Dean Elgar (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas batsmen Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar have moved up the ICC Test rankings after notching fine centuries in the first Test against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom, which their team won by 333 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Amla's scores of 137 and 28 have helped him move up one place to seventh position in the latest rankings while left-handed opener Elgar's innings of 199 and 18 have lifted him four places to 12th position.

Amla has held the top ranking in the past while Elgar's best has been 11th position in March this year.

Elgar and Amla are not the only South Africa batsmen to gain in the latest rankings, which also took into account the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, which Sri Lanka won by 21 runs on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in their two-match series.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has gained two places to reach 16th position while Temba Bavuma has moved up three places to reach a career-best 36th position.

Among their bowlers, pace bowler Kagiso Rabada has moved up one place to fifth position while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj's seven wickets in the match have seen him gain five places to reach a career-best 18th position.

This is the second-best position by a South Africa spinner after Paul Harris (sixth in December 2009) since their return to Test cricket in 1992

Latest ICC Test rankings:

Batsmen (under position, player, country, total)

1. Steve Smith (AUS) 936    

2. Joe Root (ENG) 889     

3. Kane Williamson (NZ) 880 

4. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) 876   

5. David Warner (AUS) 807

6. Virat Kohli (IND) 806   

7. Hashim Amla (SA) 776   

8. Azhar Ali (PAK) 763  

9. Lokesh Rahul (IND) 761

10. Ajinkya Rahane (IND) 760

Bowlers (under position, player, country, total)

1. James Anderson (ENG) 896

2. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 884 

3. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 852 

4. Rangana Herath (SL) 846 

5. Kagiso Rabada (SA) 795

6. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 794  

7. Dale Steyn (SA) 756  

8. Nathan Lyon (AUS) 752

9 . Neil Wagner (NZ) 745  

10. Vernon Philander (SA) 744 

All-rounders (under position, player, country, total)

1. Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 446

2. Ravindrasinh Jadeja (IND) 430

3. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 422

4. Ben Stokes (ENG) 396

5. Moeen Ali (ENG) 378

Read more on:    proteas  |  icc  |  hashim amla  |  dean elgar  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Paterson ‘shocked’ by Proteas call-up

2017-10-03 10:20

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Coetzee: Venter is misunderstood Benni apologises for foul-mouthed reaction Hansen: Springboks on the right track Retallick tragedy 'puts rugby in perspective' Wales hooker 'mocked' after lion bite in SA
WATCH: All Blacks coach helps unpack team bus Wales hooker 'mocked' after lion bite in SA PICTURES: All Blacks hit the gym! Wayde, Caster head IAAF Athlete of the Year nominees Khune to captain Bafana Bafana if fit

Fixtures
Friday, 06 October 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Bloemfontein 10:00
Sunday, 15 October 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Kimberley 10:00
Wednesday, 18 October 2017
South Africa v Bangladesh, Paarl 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 