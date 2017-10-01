NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Du Plessis, Bavuma stretch Proteas' lead

2017-10-01 12:36
Temba Bavuma (Gallo Images)
Potchefstroom - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis made an attacking half-century as South Africa stretched their lead on the fourth day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Senwes Park on Sunday.

LIVE SCORECARD: Proteas v Bangladesh, 1st Test

Du Plessis made 77 not out off 92 balls balls as South Africa reached 203 for three in their second innings at lunch, an overall lead of 379.

In the fastest scoring of the match, Du Plessis and Temba Bavuma (64 not out) added 133 runs off 149 balls in an unbeaten fourth wicket partnership. South Africa scored 149 runs for the loss of Hashim Amla's wicket in 29.1 overs during the morning.

Clearly intent on setting up a declaration which would leave his team with plenty of time to bowl out Bangladesh a second time, Du Plessis showed aggressive intent from the start of his innings. He reached easily the fastest half-century of the match off 55 balls.

Bavuma made a slow start to the day and survived a chance on eight when Imrul Kayes dropped a fierce square cut at point off Shafiul Islam. But he lifted his tempo as he and Du Plessis mixed boundaries with good running between the wickets. Bavuma had faced 85 balls by the interval.

Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman took the only wicket of the morning when Amla chased a wide delivery and was caught behind. He had figures of two for 30 at lunch.

LIVE: Proteas v Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4

2017-10-01 12:07

