NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Domingo: We need to manage Rabada carefully

2017-02-27 11:00
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas coach Russell Domingo says star bowler Kagiso Rabada needs to be managed carefully.

As a precaution, Rabada was rested for the second ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch due to a sore knee, but returned to deliver a stellar performance of 2/39, as the Proteas defeated the Black Caps in Wellington on Saturday.

Rabada made headlines last week when he became the only Proteas player bought at this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction and was sold to the Delhi Daredevils for close to R10m.

The fast bowler has had to deal with a lot of workload over the summer and still has to bowl a significant amount of overs in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, the Champions Trophy and the England away series.

Now with a lucrative IPL contract in hand, the Proteas will need to manage Rabada's busy schedule with care more than ever as they head into a busy period.

Leaving a bowler of Rabada's calibre out is tough, but Domingo believes the Proteas will be able to manage the paceman's workload.

"There's a fine line between resting players and winning a series," Domingo told reporters in Wellington after the Proteas defeated the Black Caps on Saturday.

"You got to manage the process quite carefully particularly for a young player like KG (Rabada)," the coach said.

"I've read somewhere that he bowled 200 overs more than anybody else in the last year. He's only 21 and Andile (Phehlukwayo) is only 20, so those are two bowlers who need a lot of management.

"But it's hard to leave KG out of the next game in Hamilton, he's a seriously good bowler and it's no coincidence that when he's back in the mix we look like a different side.

"But we need to manage that carefully."

The Proteas lead the five-game ODI series 2-1, with the fourth ODI taking place on Wednesday, March 1 in Hamilton (03:30 SA time).

Read more on:    proteas  |  russell domingo  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

All-round Kleinveldt leads Cobras to victory

2017-02-26 19:26

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett compares Newlands derby to Kiwi duel 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1 Stormers set to be ‘new Lions’? Sharks lock cops two-week ban Rugby bad boys charged after cocaine bust
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1 Le Clos, Van der Burgh win gold in Stellenbosch Ibra on the double as United clinch League Cup Fichardt wins Joburg Open with last-hole birdie WRAP: Super Rugby

Fixtures
01 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Hamilton 03:00
04 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Auckland 03:00
07 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Dunedin 23:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 