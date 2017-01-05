NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Domingo names Abbott's replacement

2017-01-05 19:55
Duanne Olivier (Gallo Images)
Lloyd Burnard - Newlands

Cape Town - Kyle Abbott wanted the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers to be his last. 

He wanted to announce after that match that he had signed a Kolpak deal with Hampshire and that he would no longer be available for Proteas selection. 

But, you don't always get what you want.

Instead, when Abbott confirmed his intentions, his Cricket South Africa (CSA) contract was terminated immediately and he was removed from the Proteas squad.

As coach Russell Domingo and the rest of the cricketing community came to terms with the decision, the question of who would replace Abbott at the Wanderers finally surfaced. 

The obvious answer is Wayne Parnell, who has been a member of the squad since the first Test in Port Elizabeth. 

Having taken 4/26 against the Lions in Thursday's Sunfoil Series action, Parnell looks set to crack the nod for the Wanderers. 

But, interestingly, Domingo confirmed on Thursday that 24-year-old Knights speedster Duanne Olivier would come into the squad as Abbott's replacement. 

Olivier has been in fantastic form for the Knights this season, picking up 28 wickets in the Sunfoil Series this season at 21.8 to be the tournament's leading wicket-taker. 

"It is a very sad day that we lose a player like Kyle Abbott, there’s no doubt about it. He’s everything a coach wants in a player," Domingo said.

"But when Allan Donald stopped playing, Dale Steyn took his place. When Dale Steyn stopped playing for a while because of injury, Kagiso Rabada stepped in. South Africa has a history of always producing wonderful young players.

"Duanne Olivier has got some good number and some really good performances for the SA ‘A’ side. I’m excited to see what he offers.

"One guy goes, hopefully it provides an opportunity for someone else to step in. We’ve got to look at the future and move on with young guys who we feel can do the business. We’re very confident with what we’ve seen from a young guy like Duanne."

