Domingo: My time with Proteas is done

Cape Town - Russell Domingo has conceded that his time as Proteas coach is finally up.

Despite Domingo reapplying for his role, England bowling coach Ottis Gibson is favourite to take over ahead of the Proteas home series tour against Bangladesh in September.

According to Independent Media, Domingo's contract is only set to end on September 30 - two days after the first Test against Bangladesh in Potchestroom.

However after months of speculation, Domingo has finally accepted his fate after serving four years as national coach.

"My time is done with the Proteas. It's time to move on," Domingo told Independent Media at the T20 Global League draft on Sunday.

"I've had a wonderful six years with the national side. It is a part of my life that's over now."

Domingo now turns his attention to the inaugural T20 Global League where he'll be coaching the Pretoria Mavericks.

He will be assisted by two former Proteas players, Lance Klusener as bowling coach and Neil McKenzie as his assistant coach.

Domingo will also be alongside Proteas superstar batsman AB de Villiers, as the South African Marquee player.

The tournament, which features eight franchises, runs from November 3 to December 16.

