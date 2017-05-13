De Kock steals the show at CSA awards



Only Kagiso Rababa has done better with his six CSA awards last year.



The other nine players to have received CSA’s most prestigious award are Jacques Kallis (2004 and 2011), Makhaya Ntini (2005 and 2006), Hashim Amla (2010 and 2013) and AB de Villiers (2014 and 2015) who have all won the award twice with the other previous winners being Shaun Pollock (2007), Dale Steyn (2008), Graeme Smith (2009), Vernon Philander (2012) and Rabada (2016).



In addition to the main award, De Kock was named Standard Bank Test Cricketer of the Year and Standard Bank ODI Cricketer of the Year, was honoured by his peers by being named SA Players’ Player of the Year and by the fans on being named SA Fans Player of the Year.



De Kock did, in fact, receive a sixth award which was for being named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year.



His statistics for the year were remarkable, highlighted by his ODI innings of 178 against Australia in a series that saw him score 300 runs at an average of exactly 60 and a strike rate in excess of 137. His Test match performances were notable for his ability to score big runs when needed and to take the game away from the opposition.



In addition, the quality of his glove work was brilliant.



The only awards he did not win for which he was eligible were the Standard Bank T20 International Player of the Year award that went to Imran Tahir for the second year in a row and the KFC Award of Excellence that went to Temba Bavuma, again for the second successive year, for his brilliant run out of David Warner.



De Kock obviously was not a contender for RAM Delivery of the Year and that again went to Kagiso Rabada for his delivery that bowled Usman Khawaja at Perth.



Sune Luus was named SA Women’s Cricketer of the Year while Lizelle Lee was named SA Women’s Players Player of the Year.



The International Newcomer of the Year awards went to Keshav Maharaj and Laura Wolvaardt.



“Simply outstanding! What a year Quinton has had,” commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat. “He has shown the maturity of a seasoned campaigner with performances that have really counted when needed most, often blowing away the opposition in the process.

“It is encouraging that for the second time in a row our premier award has gone to one of our young stars who are shining with distinction alongside our world-class senior players.

“The way the Proteas have come through to rise up the ICC rankings in meteoric fashion has been quite brilliant and we now have a real team in the true sense of the word.

“Our domestic cricket remains blessed with great talents and congratulations to all the winners in those categories as well.

“I warmly congratulate all our winners, both at international and domestic level, and I also wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge our umpires, grounds staff and scorers, too.”



The Multiply Titans were once again the biggest winners in the Professional Awards: Domestic category. Duanne Olivier of the VKB Knights was named Sunfoil Series Cricketer of the Year but for the rest it was the Titans nearly all the way well with Mark Boucher being named Pitchvision Coach of the Year, Farhaan Behardien CSA T20 Challenge Player of the Year, Henry Davids Momentum One-day Cup Cricketer of the Year, and Aiden Markram Domestic Newcomer of the Year. In addition, the Titans won the CSA Fair Play Award.



Colin Ackermann of the Warriors did the double of Domestic Players Player of the season and the SACA Most Valuable Player award.



Shaun George was named both CSA Umpire of the Year and CSA Umpires Umpire of the Year while there was a proud moment when Marais Erasmus received the David Shepherd Trophy as the ICC Umpire of the Year.



The Africa Cup T20 Player of the tournament went to Patrick Kruger of Northern Cape while PPC Newlands-based Evan Flint was named groundsman of the year



AWARD WINNERS



PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: NATIONAL



SA Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock

Standard Bank Test Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock

Standard Bank ODI Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock

Standard Bank T20 International Cricketer of the Year: Imran Tahir

SA Players’ Player of the Year: Quinton de Kock

SA Fans’ Player of the Year: Quinton de Kock

KFC Award of Excellence: Temba Bavuma

RAM Delivery of the Year: Kagiso Rabada

International Newcomer of the Year: Keshav Maharaj

Momentum women’s Cricketer of the Year: Sune Luus

Women’s Players Player of the Year: Lizelle Lee

Women’s Newcomer of the Year Laura Wolvaardt





PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: DOMESTIC



Sunfoil Series Cricketer of the Season: Duanne Olivier (VKB Knights)

Momentum One-Day Cup Cricketer of the Season: Henry Davids (Multiply Titans)

CSA T20 Challenge Player of the Season: Farhaan Behardien (Multiply Titans)

Pitchvision Coach of the Year: Mark Boucher (Multiply Titans)

Domestic Players’ Player of the Season: Colin Ackermann (Warriors)

Domestic Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans)

Africa T20 Cup Player of the Tournament: Patrick Kruger (Northern Cape)

SACA Most Valuable Player Award: Colin Ackermann (Warriors)



PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: OPERATIONS



CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year: Shaun George

CSA Umpire of the Year: Shaun George

