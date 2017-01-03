NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

De Kock hits ton as SA tail wags at Newlands

2017-01-03 12:37
Quinton de Kock (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Newlands

Cape Town - Quinton de Kock reached his third Test century, the tail wagged and the Proteas were eventually bowled out for 392 at the end of the first session on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on Tuesday.

LIVE: SA V SRI LANKA, DAY 2

De Kock joined Dean Elgar (129) as South Africa's second centurion as the hosts recovered from the shaky start that had seen them slump to 66/3 on Day 1. 

As it stands now, they will feel well placed in the match. 

At the end of the first session, Keshav Maharaj was left stranded on 32*.

Kyle Abbott, the subject of a controversial report suggesting a Kolpak move to Hampshire, had done a superb job of getting through the late overs on Day 1, but he did not last long on the second morning. 

The seamer could not add to his overnight score of 16 and was out in just the second over of the day when he edged a Rangana Herath delivery through to Dinesh Chandimal behind the stumps. 

De Kock, though, kept going. 

After hitting the first ball of the day for four, South Africa's wicketkeeper then ticked along for the next 10 overs before reaching three figures.

It came via an inside edge for four, but it didn't matter to the 24-year-old, and the celebration that followed was intense, to say the least. 

Perhaps a little over-excited, the left-hander had a momentary lapse in concentration just three balls later when he edged a wide one from Lahiru Kumara to be caught behind and be dismissed for 101 off just 124 balls. 

It seemed a major blow for the Proteas, who could have done with a few more lusty strikes from their form player. 

De Kock became Kumara's fourth victim as the 19-year-old seamer continued to impress. 

After that dismissal, Sri Lanka would have been eyeing a couple of quick blows to wrap up the innings and get out of the sun.

Instead, they were met with some lower order resistance in the form of Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj.  

The pair combined to put on a valuable stand of 40 for the ninth wicket, before Kumara had Philander caught behind for 20. 

The absence of seamer Nuwan Pradeep, who left the field on day one with an injury, hurt the visitors in a big way.

That made the 19-year-old Kumara's maiden five-wicket haul, in just his third Test, all the more impressive. 

Kumara had his sixth when he had Kagiso Rabada caught behind for 7 as the innings and the session came to a close. 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Elgar: Cape Town deserves more Tests

2017-01-03 11:24

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Elgar: De Kock is a 'freak' Kyle Abbott set to ditch Proteas? Elgar century sparks Proteas recovery Proteas: batting gremlins still lurk Warner joins Bradman with Test ton before lunch
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
02 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Cape Town 10:30
12 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 10:00
20 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Assuming AB de Villiers is over his elbow injury, who should skipper the Proteas in their Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 