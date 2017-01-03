De Kock hits ton as SA tail wags at Newlands

Cape Town - Quinton de Kock reached his third Test century, the tail wagged and the Proteas were eventually bowled out for 392 at the end of the first session on Day 2 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on Tuesday.

LIVE: SA V SRI LANKA, DAY 2

De Kock joined Dean Elgar (129) as South Africa's second centurion as the hosts recovered from the shaky start that had seen them slump to 66/3 on Day 1.

As it stands now, they will feel well placed in the match.

At the end of the first session, Keshav Maharaj was left stranded on 32*.

Kyle Abbott, the subject of a controversial report suggesting a Kolpak move to Hampshire, had done a superb job of getting through the late overs on Day 1, but he did not last long on the second morning.

The seamer could not add to his overnight score of 16 and was out in just the second over of the day when he edged a Rangana Herath delivery through to Dinesh Chandimal behind the stumps.

De Kock, though, kept going.

After hitting the first ball of the day for four, South Africa's wicketkeeper then ticked along for the next 10 overs before reaching three figures.

It came via an inside edge for four, but it didn't matter to the 24-year-old, and the celebration that followed was intense, to say the least.

Perhaps a little over-excited, the left-hander had a momentary lapse in concentration just three balls later when he edged a wide one from Lahiru Kumara to be caught behind and be dismissed for 101 off just 124 balls.

It seemed a major blow for the Proteas, who could have done with a few more lusty strikes from their form player.

De Kock became Kumara's fourth victim as the 19-year-old seamer continued to impress.

After that dismissal, Sri Lanka would have been eyeing a couple of quick blows to wrap up the innings and get out of the sun.

Instead, they were met with some lower order resistance in the form of Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj.

The pair combined to put on a valuable stand of 40 for the ninth wicket, before Kumara had Philander caught behind for 20.

The absence of seamer Nuwan Pradeep, who left the field on day one with an injury, hurt the visitors in a big way.

That made the 19-year-old Kumara's maiden five-wicket haul, in just his third Test, all the more impressive.

Kumara had his sixth when he had Kagiso Rabada caught behind for 7 as the innings and the session came to a close.