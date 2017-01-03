De Bruyn, Parnell released for domestic action

Cape Town - Theunis de Bruyn and Wayne Parnell have both been released from the Proteas squad in Cape Town to play Sunfoil Series cricket this week.

Parnell had spent most of Monday doing laps around the Newlands turf with drinks in hand on Monday as the Proteas started the second Test against Sri Lanka, but he will now turn his attention to the Cobras and Thursday's clash against the Lions in Paarl.

De Bruyn and the Knights, meanwhile, take on the Knights in Bloemfontein.

It presents another opportunity for both players to remind the national selectors that they are ready to make the step up to the national side.

De Bruyn has scored 423 runs in eight innings at an average of 60.42 this season while Parnell has not featured in the competition at all.

Parnell has played four Tests for the Proteas since making his debut against Australia all the way back in 2010.