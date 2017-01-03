NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

De Bruyn, Parnell released for domestic action

2017-01-03 14:00
Wayne Parnell (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Theunis de Bruyn and Wayne Parnell have both been released from the Proteas squad in Cape Town to play Sunfoil Series cricket this week. 

Parnell had spent most of Monday doing laps around the Newlands turf with drinks in hand on Monday as the Proteas started the second Test against Sri Lanka, but he will now turn his attention to the Cobras and Thursday's clash against the Lions in Paarl. 

De Bruyn and the Knights, meanwhile, take on the Knights in Bloemfontein. 

It presents another opportunity for both players to remind the national selectors that they are ready to make the step up to the national side. 

De Bruyn has scored 423 runs in eight innings at an average of 60.42 this season while Parnell has not featured in the competition at all. 

Parnell has played four Tests for the Proteas since making his debut against Australia all the way back in 2010. 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Quinny v Gilly: yes, the rivalry’s real

2017-01-03 13:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Elgar: De Kock is a 'freak' Kyle Abbott set to ditch Proteas? Warner joins Bradman with Test ton before lunch Proteas: batting gremlins still lurk Elgar century sparks Proteas recovery
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
02 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Cape Town 10:30
12 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 10:00
20 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Assuming AB de Villiers is over his elbow injury, who should skipper the Proteas in their Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 