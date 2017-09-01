Cullinan convicted over child maintenance

Cape Town - Former Proteas star batsman Daryll Cullinan has been convicted in the Randburg Magistrate's Court of failing to pay maintenance for his two sons from his marriage to first wife, Virginia.

He was sentenced to one year imprisonment or R3 000, wholly suspended for three years on condition he's not convicted again.

Cullinan, 50, was also ordered to pay back all maintenance in arrears within the next 24 months.

Cullinan and Virginia were divorced nine years ago.

In late 2013 Virginia claimed that Cullinan had on two occasions taken her to court since their divorce to seek a reduction in his maintenance payments for their sons.

Cullinan's money troubles were further highlighted that same year when he was sequestrated for failing to pay a company for services rendered.

According to the SportLIVE website, Cullinan failed to pay back Azrapix Investments CC a sum of R19 300.

Cullinan, widely regarded as one of the most talented cricketers of his generation, played 70 Tests and 138 ODIs for South Africa.

He averaged 44.21 in Tests and 32.99 in the ODI format.