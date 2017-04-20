NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

CSA name squad to attend spin camp

2017-04-20 21:45
Dane Piedt (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced the 12-man squad that will attend a spin bowlers camp to be held in India from 30 April to 7 May 2017. Eight promising spin bowlers and four specialist batsmen will travel to Mumbai to receive expert training on how to maximise their bowling skills and better face some of the world’s best spin attacks.

The list includes Proteas Dane Piedt and Theunis de Bruyn. Aiden Markram, Aviwe Mgijima, Jason Smith and Shaun von Berg are also included after they excelled for their respective franchises this season.

There are also the unfamiliar names of Tsepo Ndwandwa of the Fort Hare Academy and Khaudise Molefe of Jeppe Boys High on the list after they shone for their teams during the recently concluded 2016/17 term. The pair’s attendance is sponsored by the Global Cricket School and offers a valuable opportunity for them to be exposed to high level cricket in foreign conditions.

The group will be accompanied by coaches Shukri Conrad (South Africa A Head Coach), Lawrence Mahatlane (South Africa under-19s Head Coach) and Robin Peterson (Spin Bowling Consultant).

CSA High Performance Manager, Vincent Barnes, believes that this camp is a good opportunity for players to up their skills during the off-season period. This will also give them something to work on during the winter months, looking ahead to the new season.

“This camp has been an annual undertaking for the last six or seven years and has been of great benefit for many players over that period of time,” he said. “We’ve seen players such as Stiaan van Zyl, Dane Piedt, Eddie Leie, Temba Bavuma, David Miller and Mangaliso Mosehle attend the camp and return with really good feedback. Several players (like Piedt) requested to return to the camp in order to brush up on what they have learned and we have seen a remarkable improvement in many of their performances.

“At first, the camp was purely for spin bowlers, but we thought it was a good idea to include batsmen who would like to sharpen their skills against spinners. It’s worked brilliantly for our guys and every year the bar is set that much higher. We have another exciting group of players travelling this year and we’re looking forward to seeing the progress they make.”

Spinners

Kyle Simmonds (Cape Cobras), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Tshepo Ntuli (Knights), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Akhona Kula (Knights), Shaun von Berg (Titans), Tsepo Ndwandwa (Fort Hare Academy), Khaudise Molefe (Jeppe Boys High).

Batsmen

Theunis de Bruyn (VKB Knights), Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans), Aviwe Mgijima (Cape Cobras), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras).

Coaches

Shukri Conrad (South Africa A Head Coach), Lawrence Mahatlane (South Africa U19s Head Coach), Robin Peterson (Spin Bowling Consultant).

Read more on:    dane piedt  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Amla blitz in vain as Buttler delivers for Mumbai

2017-04-20 20:32

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Brendan Venter hits out at rugby agents Serfontein: Decision to leave was personal Super Rugby: Weekend teams Serena Williams announces pregnancy What Serfontein's departure means for Boks
British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser Jaco Kriel off the hook Joshua to Fury: shut up and get in the ring

Fixtures
Wednesday, 24 May 2017
England v South Africa, Leeds 00:00
Saturday, 27 May 2017
England v South Africa, Southampton 00:00
Monday, 29 May 2017
England v South Africa, London 00:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane weighs in on Springbok captaincy debate
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 