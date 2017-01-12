NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

CSA congratulates Amla on 100th Test

2017-01-12 10:19
Hashim Amla (Supplied)
Johannesburg - Hashim Amla on Thursday became the eighth Protea to complete a century of Test match appearances for the Proteas when the third Test match between the Proteas and Sri Lanka started at the Wanderers this morning.

He follows in the footsteps of Jacques Kallis (165 matches), Mark Boucher (146), Graeme Smith (116), Shaun Pollock (108), AB de Villiers (106), Gary Kirsten (101) and Makhaya Ntini (101) as members of this distinguished club.

“Congratulations to Hashim on this wonderful achievement,” commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

“He has entertained us all with many memorable moments during his outstanding career and will undoubtedly continue to do so for some time to come. Inevitably, the memories flood back to his triple century at The Oval when the Proteas equalled a world record by winning a Test match after losing only two wickets; his innings of 196, the highest for the Proteas against Australia since unity, that helped clinch the series win ‘down under’; and his century in Sri Lanka when he led the Proteas to only their second Test series win in that country.

“There have been many, many others that are simply too numerous to mention.

“Possibly, most important of all, he has been a role model to the nation, particularly to the youth, for his humble nature and the balanced outlook he brings to all aspects of his life.

“South African cricket and indeed South African sport has been enriched by his massive contribution and we congratulate him and thank him for that,” concluded Lorgat.

Read more on:    proteas  |  hashim amla  |  cricket
12 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 10:00
20 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 18:00
22 January 2017
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg 14:30
